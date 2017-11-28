Ram Vilas Paswan says Centre's motto is to give 'power to the poor', asserts LJP is an ally of BJP

Patna: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said "power to the poor" was the motto of the NDA government at the Centre, which enjoyed an unblemished record even after being in power for more than three years.

"Three-and-a-half years have passed since the formation of the Narendra Modi government. Not a single corruption scandal has emerged. Nobody has come forward with complaints of irregularities of even a single paisa," he told the LJP workers on the party's foundation day.

"The Modi government works with the aim of providing power to the poor. This approach is reflected in all the centrally-sponsored schemes as well as the bold steps such as the note ban, which deprived those in possession of black money of their ill-gotten wealth at one go," Paswan said.

The LJP is an ally of the BJP in the NDA coalition at the Centre as well in Bihar.

"The GST (Goods and Services Tax) is yet another important step, which has brought about a uniform tax regime across the country. The prime minister's style of functioning has led to a huge improvement in the country's image across the world," the Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution said.

Paswan also came down heavily on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, saying, "He is making a big fuss over the downgrading of his security cover. I never complained when my security was scaled down."

The RJD chief's security cover was downgraded from the "Z+" to "Z" category by the Centre on Monday.

Claiming that Prasad would "learn his lessons" in the next election, Paswan said, "He has forgotten that he tasted power after 2015 because he then used to enjoy the support of Nitish Kumar, who is known for good governance. The RJD supremo should remember that in the last Lok Sabha polls (2014), he could not even ensure the victory of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti."

Stating that the people of the country were no longer ready to tolerate corrupt leaders, the LJP chief said, "Our party has been a part of the ruling dispensation so many times. Yet, nobody has ever levelled any allegation of corruption against us."

Besides Paswan, the LJP's foundation day celebrations were attended by the party's parliamentary board chairman, Chirag Paswan, MP Ramchandra Paswan and Bihar minister Pashupati Kumar Paras among others.