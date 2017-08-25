Ram Rahim rape case verdict: CPM asks Narendra Modi, Manohar Lal Khattar to follow 'rajdharma'

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP for the widespread violence in Haryana over the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, the CPM on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to abide by their "rajdharma" in containing the violence.

Taking to Twitter, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the cult headed by the self-styled godman could hold the state to ransom solely because the BJP-led government in Haryana was "in cahoots" with it.

How is the state government expected to handle the situation "fairly" when Khattar had "photos clicked" with Dera Sacha Sauda chief, and all the BJP assembly candidates visited the godman and the government "donated" Rs 50 lakh to him, he questioned.

A so-called religious cult is holding the state of Haryana at ransom, solely because the BJP govt in the state is in cahoots with it. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 25, 2017

"We appeal to everyone in Haryana to maintain peace and amity. We appeal to the CM of Haryana and the PM to abide by their 'Rajdharma'. "A so-called religious cult is holding the state of Haryana at ransom, solely because the BJP govt in the state is in cahoots with it," the Left leader said in a series of tweets. "All BJP assembly candidates visited the cult leader, BJP govt gave this cult Rs 50 lakh, CM had photos clicked. And we expect fair handling?" he said.

A so-called religious cult is holding the state of Haryana at ransom, solely because the BJP govt in the state is in cahoots with it. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 25, 2017

Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was today convicted of rape by a court in Punchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgement by the CBI court in the 2002 case.