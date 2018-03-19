Ram Madhav interview: 'Political parties not here for charity, BJP will chase victory by all democratic means'

The BJP has been an electoral juggernaut ever since it came to power in the Centre since 2014. With impressive victories in multiple state elections it has forced even sworn enemies to come together in an attempt to counter it.

While the credit for BJP's success has been laid at party president Amit Shah's feet, lately other key participants have been coming to the fore as well. In particular, the party's national general secretary Ram Madhav has gained plaudits for the recent victories.

Firstpost recently sat down with Madhav for a discussion that spanned a myriad of issues from BJP's loss in the recent Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bypolls to its steady growth in the North East. Firstpost also asked him about the Nirav Modi scam and whether it had tarnished the image of the BJP as a corruption-free party. He also spoke of the upcoming elections and the BJP's plans for them as he insisted that political parties do not exist for charity but to win by any democratic means necessary.

Being the director of the think-tank India Foundation, Madhav also spoke about the importance of think-tanks in policymaking and how they have been more involved in them since the Modi government came to power.