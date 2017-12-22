Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday: Logjam continues as Opposition intensifies demand for apology from Modi

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Friday was adjourned till next Wednesday by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu following request by Congress members.

#NewsAlert | Congress gives adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha over PM Modi's remark on former PM Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/S87cMEN3iz — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 22, 2017

After papers were laid in the House, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government is talking with the Opposition to end the logjam and till a solution comes out, the House should be adjourned.

However, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel asked the Opposition to let the House function.

As the Congress members persisted with their demand, Naidu adjourned the House till Wednesday.

Congress has been demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election. Modi had suggested that Pakistan was trying to influence the Guajrat Assembly polls. According to The Hindu BusinessLine, Modi had "also claimed that some Pakistani officials and Singh had met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house over dinner on 6 December."