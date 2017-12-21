Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as 2G spectrum scam judgment creates ruckus; Opposition demands clarification from PM

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Congress leaders created pandemonium over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh and also due to the 2G verdict.

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over PM Modi's remarks against Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during Gujarat elections. House adjourned till 2 PM pic.twitter.com/BLoQlO3PvZ

Soon after the Upper House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the members to lay the papers on the table and then allowed Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak.

"Till yesterday (Wednesday) we had been demanding the Prime Minister's clarification on his remarks against Manmohan Singhji but today another incident took place and now we want clarification on both the issues," Azad said.

"They should now prove on which basis they had alleged that there was a scandal of Rs 1.76 lakh crore. Through a false campaign, an environment against UPA was created and was the reason we are here in the Opposition benches and you are there in treasury benches," he added.

The Chairman requested Azad not to speak over the issue as he had not given any notice but he continued.

The Congress members then trooped near the Chairman's podium and started sloganeering.

Despite several requests, when the Congress members continue with their protest, Naidu adjourned the house till 2 pm.

A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the alleged multi-thousand crore rupee 2G spectrum scandal in which there were claims it caused the state exchequer a loss of Rs 1,76,379 crore.

The alleged scam on the issuance of licences and allocation of 2G spectrum by the Department of Telecom occurred during the Congress-led UPA government's first tenure in 2008 but was widely reported in 2010 following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).