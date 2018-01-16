Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi's Bahrain speech, says discussing country's issues outside shows immaturity

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described the Congress' act of taking the nation's issues to other countries as an act of "immaturity" and asserted that's why people are rejecting them.

"By taking national issues to international forums, Congress leadership has shown its immaturity and people are repeatedly rejecting Congress in polls," Rajnath Singh said while addressing the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at its national executive meeting in New Delhi.

The Home Minister was referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Bharain when he highlighted how job creation in India is at an eight-year-low.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, Rahul Gandhi also said the two threats facing India under the Narendra Modi government are inability to create jobs and the rise in the forces of hatred and division.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, he said: "Both of them have exemplary organisational skills and it is showing results.

"Now, we have 19 state governments today," he said.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the confrontation politics, the Home Minister said: "Centre is ready to extend all support to Delhi government but it is sad that the politics of confrontation run by Delhi government is acting as an obstacle."

"We are trying best to help Delhi in sealing matter," he said.

The Home Minister also called upon party workers to ensure people trust and party workers at ground level.

"We will have to leave 'all is fine in politics' attitude," he said, adding that "we need to work for taking society towards betterment".

Hailing his government's work, he said: "The world and the people of the country today feel BJP is the best party to govern India. An international survey has shown 88 percent feel Narendra Modi is best the prime minister for India... while 70 percent people have rated BJP as best political party."

Rajnath Singh was referring to the survey conducted among 2,464 respondents in India carried out by the Pew Research Centre last year.

He also said that today India is are fastest growing economy with stabilised GDP (gross Domestic Product) and greater ease of doing business.

"Now, we have highest foreign reserves as ever," he said.

The Home Minister also said that under the BJP's leadership "we have made our borders better guarded and we are always ready to retaliate in defence".

"We have almost contained Naxalism and terrorism," he added.