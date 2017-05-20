Rajnath Singh holds security review meeting with Chief Ministers of five states bordering China

Gangtok: Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the first security review meeting in Gangtok with Chief Ministers of five states bordering China.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the meeting on Saturday.

A Home Ministry official said the objective of the meeting was to strengthen coordination between the Ministry and the five states so as to improve the overall border security.

The Minister is on a three-day visit Sikkim visit on Friday.

The official said border infrastructure work was undertaken by the Home Ministry; border area development programme and coordination issues between the states and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police also came up at the meeting.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is responsible for the security of the 3,488 km India-China border in Jammu and Kashmir (1,597 km), Himachal Pradesh (200 km), Uttarakhand (345 km), Sikkim (220 km) and Arunachal Pradesh (1,126 km).

The Minister will on Saturday visit Nathula Pass and an ITBP border post at Lachung to meet troopers deputed on the Sino-Indian border.