Rajnath Singh assures Andhra-specific provisions, saves TDP-BJP alliance; AP MPs to continue protest in Parliament

The dissatisfied Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday decided to retain alliance with BJP after top leaders from the saffron party, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, called up Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and brokered peace, for now.

As Naidu held a crucial parliamentary board meeting with the party MPs and senior MLAs to review the alliance, he reportedly received Singh's call with an assurance that he will make a statement about provisions earmarked in this year's Budget for Andhra Pradesh, reported The Times of India.

Calling on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 16-minute conversation, Singh, according to a TDP leader reassured Naidu that "all grievances of TDP will be heard and addressed".

BJP president Amit Shah had reportedly also dialed Naidu and asked him not to make any hasty decisions.

TDP's meeting had come two days after the party, BJP's biggest ally in the South, expressed disappointment over finance minister Arun Jaitley's Budget, which it said, "did not address Andhra Pradesh's needs".

Following the internal meeting on Sunday, TPD stated that will not snap ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "The TDP will not break its alliance with the BJP-led NDA," party leader and Union minister YS Chowdary said after the meeting.

He also clarified that Naidu did not speak to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP's bickering ally, as some media reports had claimed.

Responding to the reports of TDP being upset with BJP, Jaitley on Sunday, in an interview with CNN-News18, had said that the differences with the alliance partner will be amicably resolved and had exuded confidence that NDA will remain intact to face the 2019 General Elections to Lok Sabha together.