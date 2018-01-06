Rajinikanth Fans Association pulls up supporters for appearing on TV debates, says nobody authorised to speak on its behalf

Chennai: The All India Rajinikanth Fans Association on Saturday said it has not authorised any individual to speak in TV debates on its behalf.

The association also made it clear that "official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his (Rajinikanth) political party."

According to a release from VM Sudhakar, administrator of the association, some individuals were appearing in TV channels as supporters of the actor and were "expressing their personal views in debates".

"It is informed that All India Rajinikanth Fans Association/Rajini Makkal Mandram has not authorised any such individuals to appeal in TV debates on its behalf and views expressed by them do not have our endorsement," it said.

The views expressed by such individuals "do not reflect our official position in such matters," it added.

"As stated by our leader Rajinikanth on 31 December, 2017, we once again clarify that official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his political party," the release added.

Announcing his political entry 31 December, Rajinikanth had said he would launch his own party which will contest all 234 constituencies in the next state assembly polls.