Latest Updates
Two of India's leading female chief ministers, Rajasthan’s Vasundhara Raje and West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, are faced with a tough test on their own home turf on Thursday as they await the results of two Lok Sabha seats and one assembly seat in Rajasthan and a Lok Sabha and assembly seat in West Bengal.
It is being termed as a ‘semi-final’ ahead of the all-crucial Rajasthan Assembly polls scheduled for the second half of 2018. These seats went to polls on January 29 and counting is expected to start shortly.
In West Bengal, the fight for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly seat is expected to be a straight contest between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the BJP, which has been struggling to find a foothold in Mamata’s bastion.
Counting of votes for the Rajasthan bypolls in two Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency, a crucial contest ahead of the Assembly elections due later this year, will take place on Thursday.
The counting of votes of the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats will be done in the respective constituencies, whereas it will take place in Bhilwara for the Mandalgarh Assembly seat, a spokesperson of the state election department said.
A total of 42 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the three seats, the election to which was held on Monday. Voting in bypolls for Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan was held on Monday, recording polling percentages of 65 percent, 62 percent and 80 percent respectively.
In Alwar, Jaswant Singh Yadav of BJP and Karan Singh Yadav of the Congress have contested the election, while Raghu Sharma of the Congress and BJP's Ram Swaroop Lamba locked horns in Ajmer.
In Mandalgarh, BJP's Shakti Singh Hada and Congress's Vivek Dhakad are poised for a tough fight.
On Monday, a technical error in an Electronic Voting Machine in Kekadi village was reported, due to which voting was stopped for some time. In Keladi's Manda, villagers boycotted polling to protest inadequate water supply. They also rued that their village roads were in bad condition. Dense fog in Alwar resulted in a low turnout in the first hour after the beginning of polling, but voting picked up after 9.30 am. Voting percentage witnessed further increase afternoon in all three constituencies as voters in large numbers came out to votes.
The bypolls on all the three seats were necessitated after the sudden death of BJP MPs Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar, and MLA Kirti Kumari from Mandalgarh.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 08:35 AM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 08:46 AM
Highlights
Congress leading in Ajmer
Congress is leading in Ajmer Constituency, reports News18.com. Ajmer constituency saw a turnout of 65.2 percent
Rajasthan: Visuals from outside vote counting center in Ajmer
Credits: ANI
Visuals from outside vote counting center in West Bengal's Uluberia
Bookies predict big victory for Congress in Alwar and Ajmer; bad news for BJP
A good indicator of the trend is the local satta market. The bookies of Rajasthan generally get it right. So, what are they predicting this time?
The news from the bookies is not good for the BJP. They are predicting a big victory for the Congress in Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies. In Alwar the margin is expected to cross a lakh votes.
In Mandalgarh, an assembly constituency in southeastern Rajasthan, the Congress is the favourite among punters. But, this is the only seat where bookies expect a tough fight.
BENGAL BYPOLLS: Battle of prestige as TMC, BJP face litmus test
The by-election results of Uluberia Lok Sabha and Noapara Assembly seats, where counting starts at 7 am, will be a litmus test for the BJP, which is desperately eyeing fresh pastures in the state in the upcoming rural polls as much as they have been prestige fights for the ruling TMC.
The death of two-time TMC MP Sultan Ahmed had left the Uluberia parliamentary seat in Howrah vacant, while the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose necessitated the Noapara Assembly by-poll in North 24 Parganas district.
39,02,168 voters in Ajmer, Alwar and Mandalgarh constituencies
Counting of votes will start shortly today. There were 39,02,168 voters in Ajmer, Alwar and Mandalgarh constituencies. The Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan has already completed four years in office and these bypolls are being seen as an indicator of the public mood ahead of the state polls.
In 2014, Ajmer and Alwar registered 68.65% and 65.50%
Ajmer and Alwar registered 68.65 per cent and 65.50 per cent voting in the 2014 general elections while Mandalgarh had recorded 82 per cent voting during the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly polls.
Ajmer and Alwar constituencies saw a turnout of 65.2% and 61.86%
Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies saw a turnout of 65.2 and 61.86 percent while the Mandalgarh Assembly seat registered an even higher 78.78 percent as voting in the bypolls for these seats took place on Janurary 29. Despite the healthy turnout, the figures were still less than those recorded the last time these constituencies went to polls, officials said.
In a first, EVMs for Rajasthan bypolls carried photos of candidates
Around 39 lakh persons were eligible to vote in these elections. While Alwar has a total of 18.27 lakh voters, Ajmer has 18.43 lakh voters, and Mandalgarh 2.31 lakh voters. For the first time, EVMs with photos of candidates were provided to avoid confusion among voters regarding candidates with similar names.- IANS
08:36 (IST)
Congress leading in Ajmer
Congress is leading in Ajmer Constituency, reports News18.com. Ajmer constituency saw a turnout of 65.2 percent
08:22 (IST)
Rajasthan: Visuals from outside vote counting center in Ajmer
Credits: ANI
08:17 (IST)
Visuals from outside vote counting center in West Bengal's Uluberia
08:16 (IST)
Bookies predict big victory for Congress in Alwar and Ajmer; bad news for BJP
A good indicator of the trend is the local satta market. The bookies of Rajasthan generally get it right. So, what are they predicting this time?
The news from the bookies is not good for the BJP. They are predicting a big victory for the Congress in Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies. In Alwar the margin is expected to cross a lakh votes.
In Mandalgarh, an assembly constituency in southeastern Rajasthan, the Congress is the favourite among punters. But, this is the only seat where bookies expect a tough fight.
08:07 (IST)
Counting of votes for Mandalgarh seat begins: News18
08:01 (IST)
Results of bypolls in Rajasthan important for BJP
Results of the bypolls for two Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency in Rajasthan would be a good indicator of the mood of voters of the state.
Since the three constituencies are spread across three geographical regions, they would reflect the trend in almost the entire state.
The BJP had won all these seats with huge margins in the previous elections. If it loses them, it would not only be a wake-up call for the Vasundhara Raje government and the central leadership of the BJP. It would mean the BJP will face a tough test in the 2018 assembly elections and may be hard pressed to repeat it's 2014 Lok Sabha performance when it won all the 25 seats in the state.
07:47 (IST)
BENGAL BYPOLLS: Battle of prestige as TMC, BJP face litmus test
The by-election results of Uluberia Lok Sabha and Noapara Assembly seats, where counting starts at 7 am, will be a litmus test for the BJP, which is desperately eyeing fresh pastures in the state in the upcoming rural polls as much as they have been prestige fights for the ruling TMC.
The death of two-time TMC MP Sultan Ahmed had left the Uluberia parliamentary seat in Howrah vacant, while the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose necessitated the Noapara Assembly by-poll in North 24 Parganas district.
07:10 (IST)
39,02,168 voters in Ajmer, Alwar and Mandalgarh constituencies
Counting of votes will start shortly today. There were 39,02,168 voters in Ajmer, Alwar and Mandalgarh constituencies. The Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan has already completed four years in office and these bypolls are being seen as an indicator of the public mood ahead of the state polls.
07:06 (IST)
In 2014, Ajmer and Alwar registered 68.65% and 65.50%
Ajmer and Alwar registered 68.65 per cent and 65.50 per cent voting in the 2014 general elections while Mandalgarh had recorded 82 per cent voting during the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly polls.
07:06 (IST)
Ajmer and Alwar constituencies saw a turnout of 65.2% and 61.86%
Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies saw a turnout of 65.2 and 61.86 percent while the Mandalgarh Assembly seat registered an even higher 78.78 percent as voting in the bypolls for these seats took place on Janurary 29. Despite the healthy turnout, the figures were still less than those recorded the last time these constituencies went to polls, officials said.
21:45 (IST)
In a first, EVMs for Rajasthan bypolls carried photos of candidates
Around 39 lakh persons were eligible to vote in these elections. While Alwar has a total of 18.27 lakh voters, Ajmer has 18.43 lakh voters, and Mandalgarh 2.31 lakh voters. For the first time, EVMs with photos of candidates were provided to avoid confusion among voters regarding candidates with similar names.- IANS