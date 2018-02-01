Latest Updates

Two of India's leading female chief ministers, Rajasthan’s Vasundhara Raje and West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, are faced with a tough test on their own home turf on Thursday as they await the results of two Lok Sabha seats and one assembly seat in Rajasthan and a Lok Sabha and assembly seat in West Bengal.

It is being termed as a ‘semi-final’ ahead of the all-crucial Rajasthan Assembly polls scheduled for the second half of 2018. These seats went to polls on January 29 and counting is expected to start shortly.

In West Bengal, the fight for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly seat is expected to be a straight contest between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the BJP, which has been struggling to find a foothold in Mamata’s bastion.

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan bypolls in two Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency, a crucial contest ahead of the Assembly elections due later this year, will take place on Thursday.

The counting of votes of the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats will be done in the respective constituencies, whereas it will take place in Bhilwara for the Mandalgarh Assembly seat, a spokesperson of the state election department said.

A total of 42 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the three seats, the election to which was held on Monday. Voting in bypolls for Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan was held on Monday, recording polling percentages of 65 percent, 62 percent and 80 percent respectively.

In Alwar, Jaswant Singh Yadav of BJP and Karan Singh Yadav of the Congress have contested the election, while Raghu Sharma of the Congress and BJP's Ram Swaroop Lamba locked horns in Ajmer.

In Mandalgarh, BJP's Shakti Singh Hada and Congress's Vivek Dhakad are poised for a tough fight.

On Monday, a technical error in an Electronic Voting Machine in Kekadi village was reported, due to which voting was stopped for some time. In Keladi's Manda, villagers boycotted polling to protest inadequate water supply. They also rued that their village roads were in bad condition. Dense fog in Alwar resulted in a low turnout in the first hour after the beginning of polling, but voting picked up after 9.30 am. Voting percentage witnessed further increase afternoon in all three constituencies as voters in large numbers came out to votes.

The bypolls on all the three seats were necessitated after the sudden death of BJP MPs Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar, and MLA Kirti Kumari from Mandalgarh.

