Rajasthan Cabinet to accord 'fighters for democracy' status to MISA detainees during Emergency period

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Cabinet has decided to accord those detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defence of India Rules during Emergency during 1975-77 outside the state the status of fighters for democracy.

The detainees, most of them Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, will now be entitled to pension and other allowances after getting the status of 'Loktantra Rakshak Sainani', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said on Tuesday.

So far, only persons detained under MISA and DIR and kept in Rajasthan jails were given monthly pension of Rs 12,000 and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,200.

He said the pension scheme's name had been changed to Rajasthan Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi.

MISA and DIR detainees had been demanding the status of fighters for democracy since words 'prisoners' and 'detainees' used for them were creating legal hurdles in getting them monetary benefits extended by the state government.

The Cabinet also decided to amend law to allow bull calves' export. The bill will be forwarded to the President for consent before it is introduced in the assembly, Rathore said.

Amendments to Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act will enable export of bull calves aged two years or above to only those states which prohibit cow slaughter, he said.