Co-Sponsor
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rajasthan bypolls: Shatrughan Sinha takes a dig at BJP's defeat in three seats, says people have given party 'triple talaq'

Politics PTI Feb 02, 2018 22:55:15 IST

Patna: Taunting his BJP party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said the state had become the first to give the BJP "triple talaq".

File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. PTI

File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. PTI

"Breaking news with record breaking disastrous results for ruling party — Rajasthan becomes first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq.

"Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt," Sinha, BJP MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar, said in his latest tweet on Friday.

In another tweet, Sinha warned the party over its defeat in Rajasthan. "Better late than never, otherwise the disastrous results could or would be soon reformed as Tata-Bye-Bye results. Wake up BJP. Jai Hind."

Sinha has been embarrassing his party by taking a different stand time again for the last over one year.

On Tuesday, he joined the Rashtra Manch, a political action group launched by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, bringing together politicians across party lines to take on the Centre.

 


Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 22:41 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 22:55 PM

Also See






Rembrandt and Mughal miniatures: A look into the master artist's interest in Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb



Top Stories




Cricket Scores