Rajasthan bypolls: BJP, Congress candidates file nominations for Alwar, Ajmer and Mandalgarh seats; voting on 29 January

Jaipur: Prominent BJP and Congress candidates on Wednesday filed their nominations for the crucial bypolls to the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh Assembly seats.

Wednesday was the last date for filing nomination and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on Thursday. The last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is 15 January.

The bypolls are being considered important as the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan has already completed four years of its five year term.

Rajasthan Labour Minister Jaswant Singh Yadav filed his nomination for Alwar Lok Sabha constituency as the BJP candidate while former Union minister Sanwarlal Jat's son Ramswaroop Lamba, who has been fielded by the saffron party from Ajmer, also filed his papers.

Congress candidate Raghu Sharma also filed his nomination for the Ajmer bypoll. He is a former Congress MLA.

In Mandalgarh constituency of Bhilwara district, BJP candidate Shakti Singh Hada filed his nomination. He was accompanied by senior party leaders and supporters.

BJP candidate Lamba is the son of Sanwar Lal Jat, who was elected from the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, and died due to cardiac arrest last year.

Bypolls in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh Assembly constituency (Bhilwara) will be held on 29 January.

Like Ajmer, the Alwar Lok Sabha bypoll was also necessitated by the death of the sitting MP. Alwar MP Chand Nath had passed away last year as had the Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari.