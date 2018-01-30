Rajasthan bypolls: Ashok Gehlot claims Congress will emerge as winner in all three seats

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that Congress will emerge as winner in bypolls conducted in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh Assembly seat in the state Monday.

Congress will win bypolls conducted on all the three seats, Gehlot said talking to reporters in Kota.

State election department has made arrangements for counting scheduled on 1 February for all the three seats.

Information of all rounds of counting will be available on department's website, a spokesperson said.

Bypolls were necessitated in these three seats due to the deaths of the sitting lawmakers.

Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) passed away last year.