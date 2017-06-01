Rahul Sharma, whistleblower in Arvind Kejriwal's alleged PWD scam case, attacked in Greater Noida

Rahul Sharma, the complainant who alleged the involvement of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's relative in the PWD scam was fired upon on Wednesday by two unidentified men. Sharma, who escaped the attack unhurt, is a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida and founder of an NGO, Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation.

PTI quoted Sharma as saying, “They fired at the front windshield of the car and fled. As they were wearing helmets, I could not see their faces,” It also reported that the attackers on a motorcycle had overtaken his car near Gaur International School.

The Bisarkh police station has registered a case and the police is probing the matter with help of the CCTV grab to identify the culprits. Rakesh Kumar, CO of Greater Noida 3, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “There were no injuries, it was a misfire, he hasn’t named anyone (in the complaint),”

#WATCH: Unidentified persons opened fire at car of Rahul Sharma, whistleblower of PWD scam involving Delhi CM's relative(Greater Noida,31/5) pic.twitter.com/1PeoBHlyLv — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

India Today reported that two boys on a motorcycle overtook his car near Gaurs International School and fired bullets at him. He escaped unhurt as the locals raised an alarm Locals raised an alarm. It also reported that they fired at the front windshield of his car and escaped from the scene immediately. Sharma couldn't see their faces as they were wearing helmets. Sharma's NGO had sought an RTI response uncovering the PWD scam.

The Indian Express also reported that he had alleged late Surendra Kumar Bhansal, brother-in-law of Kejriwal's involvement in the financial irregularities in the construction in Northwest Delhi's Bakoli village pertaining to the drainage system. The ACB had also filed three FIRs in connection with the case. Sharma earlier alleged that he received life threats from AAP, however, he did not name any leader. He also pointed out that he found numerous irregularities in the PWD department.

Bullets fired at Rahul Sharma who filed 1st corruption case agnst Bansal Family relatives of Kejriwal. God is kind. He is safe. FIR Lodged — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 31, 2017

Kapil Mishra, sacked Delhi minister who was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke out between him and other AAP MLAs also tweeted about the incident. Mishra had accused Kejriwal of taking Rs two crore from Satyendra Jain, the health minister. He also alleged that Jain settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore for the chief minister's brother-in-law.