Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Thiruvananthapuram for UDF's Padayorukkam rally cancelled due to heavy rains

PoliticsPTINov, 30 2017 19:57:43 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to the city, has been cancelled due to inclement weather prevailing in the southern districts of the state.

The Congress leader was scheduled to inaugurate the concluding function of 'Padayorukkam,' a state-wide campaign by party-led UDF against the 'misrule' of BJP government at the Centre and CPM-led LDF government in Kerala, on Friday.

File image of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

'Padayorukkam' conclusion function which was planned to be inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi on 1 December, 2017 has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said in a Facebook post.

The revised date will be announced soon, he added. Rahul was also slated to address a meeting of the state party leaders at the KPCC headquarters 'Indira Bhavan' and attend the birth centenary celebration of former RSP leader Baby John, in Thiruvananthapuram on 2 December.


