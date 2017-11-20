Rahul's success as Congress chief will hinge on countering BJP narrative, injecting fresh blood into party

Since Rahul Gandhi seems to be scoring a few points in Gujarat before the upcoming Assembly election, it is little wonder that the Congress leadership thinks that the time is ripe to elevate him to party president.

Let's be honest: That would have happened sooner or later.

But the convenient timing of his upcoming elevation does not change the fact that Rahul will face steep challenges as party chief.

The Gandhi scion will be taking the party's reins at a time when the credibility of the party is an all-time low because of repeated corruption charges.

Although the party recently went through a generational shift, these allegations of corruption is an issue of legacy and one that Rahul needs to handle deftly, especially when the BJP is making its "anti-corruption" moves part of its electoral plank.

Irrespective of his earlier experiences, Rahul must clean house. He must bring in fresh blood through a transparent and democratic process.

During the 2014 parliamentary election, Rahul experimented with the idea of nominating candidates who went through the process of primaries.

But the candidates who prevailed did so because of their wealth and power rather than their leadership ability, so Rahul's experiment failed to have its desired impact.

Now, Rahul's challenge will be to repeat this endeavour and do so in such a way that it is seen as real change and not "old wine in a new bottle".

The party needs restructuring at the state and national level. Assembly elections held in early 2017 in various states showed that the Congress received favourable results in places it had strong regional leadership, despite facing the formidable Modi-Shah juggernaut.

The Congress clinched more seats than the BJP in Punjab, Goa and Manipur. While they formed a government in Punjab, they lost out in Manipur and Goa as the BJP formed alliances with smaller regional parties and independent MLAs.

Rahul needs to identify and groom young leaders. It is going to be an uphill task.

Many state chapters are facing tremendous organisational crises due to factionalism and infighting.

Rahul needs to find a middle path and make peace between these fractious groups or take the hard decisions and purge the party of these troublemakers.

Rahul's elevation comes when the Congress' age-old economic narrative of being "pro-poor" is being challenged.

The BJP sold its economic narrative of demonetisation being a "pro-poor" move aimed at decreasing economic disparity by ridding the country of the scourge of black money.

Whatever the outcome of the move, as the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election show, many seem to have bought in to that idea.

Rahul has the task of weaving a counter-narrative and ensuring that the message reaches the poor.

Recently, India has seen contesting identities of caste and religion come to the fore of politics.

This has happened to such an extent that it can no longer be addressed by the so-called secular politics traditionally practiced by the Congress.

The politics of Hindu majoritarianism and the rise of these identities represent a grave challenge to the Congress.

The row over the film Padmavati, where many Rajputs have taken a stand against its release, shows that a bumpy road likely lies in wait for Rahul.

His success depends on his ability to weave an overarching narrative.