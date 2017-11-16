Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president likely to take place after Gujarat Assembly election

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president is likely to take place after the Gujarat Assembly polls in December, as many in the party feel that election to the post amid poll campaigning could dilute its focus.

Earlier, there were speculations that Gandhi's elevation would take place after Diwali on 19 October and before the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Elections in Himachal were held on 9 November.

Some party leaders believe his elevation in the middle of the election campaign in Gujarat may divert the attention of party workers in the western state.

Earlier, Congress leader Ajay Maken had said the party has time till 31 December to complete the organisational election process and report it to the Election Commission.

"We have time till 31 December. By that time, the process will be over," Maken had said.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.

The Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held on 9 and 14 December.

The results of the elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly and 68-member Himachal Assembly will be declared on 18 December.