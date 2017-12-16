Rahul Gandhi will formally take over as chief of the Congress party on Saturday, from his mother Sonia Gandhi who had helmed the country's oldest political party for 19 years.
The entire process will be completed after the Central Election Authority president Mullapally Ramachandran hands over the Certificate of Election to the newly-elected president of the Congress.
His mother Sonia Gandhi on Friday announced that it was time for her to retire, triggering immediate speculation about her future plans.
The Congress party sought to quell it saying she has only retired from the party chief's role and not from politics.
She also added that Rahul Gandhi has been playing an active role in the last three years.
The 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi formally takes over the reins of the grand old party two days before the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the outcome of which could be a trendsetter ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, current and former chief ministers, MPs, senior Congress leaders, and all PCC chiefs and delegates will be present at the handing over ceremony.
Gandhi had been the party vice-president for over four years since 2013.
Rahul's main challenge remains the revamping of party organisation, apart from electoral battles in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 08:49 am | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017 09:23 am
Highlights
Manohar Parrikar blames Rahul's elevation on dynastic politics
During the motion moved in the Goa Assembly to congratulate Rahul, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar too joined to support the private member motion.
In his short speech, Parrikar said, "I call it an event though it completes the cycle of dynasty politics once more."
PTI
The 47-year-old Rahul formally takes over the reins of the grand old party two days before the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the outcome of which could be a trendsetter ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election
Celebrations have begun among Congress' rank and file on Saturday
The process of Rahul's elevation today will be completed after the Central Election Authority president Mullapally Ramachandran hands over the Certificate of Election to the newly-elected president of the Congress
Party workers burst crackers outside the Congress headquarter in New Delhi ahead of Rahul Gandhi taking over as president
Congress wishes Rahul Gandhi on Twitter prior to his elevation as party chief
09:23 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar blames Rahul's elevation on dynastic politics
During the motion moved in the Goa Assembly to congratulate Rahul, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar too joined to support the private member motion.
In his short speech, Parrikar said, "I call it an event though it completes the cycle of dynasty politics once more."
PTI
09:21 (IST)
Goa Legislative Assembly congratulates Rahul
The Goa Legislative Assembly on Friday congratulated Rahul Gandhi for being elected as the president of the party. The motion which was moved by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar was passed unanimously.
"Despite being a leader of such high stature, he always works like a common worker of the party," Kavlekar said congratulating Gandhi.
Congress legislator Luizinho Faleiro said that it is a matter of pride for all Indians and specially Goans that Gandhi has become party president. "Goans and the Gandhi-Nehru family shares one of the closest bonds," he said.
With inputs from PTI
09:13 (IST)
The 47-year-old Rahul formally takes over the reins of the grand old party two days before the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the outcome of which could be a trendsetter ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election
09:12 (IST)
08:59 (IST)
Celebrations have begun among Congress' rank and file on Saturday
08:57 (IST)
The process of Rahul's elevation today will be completed after the Central Election Authority president Mullapally Ramachandran hands over the Certificate of Election to the newly-elected president of the Congress
08:46 (IST)
08:46 (IST)
Party workers burst crackers outside the Congress headquarter in New Delhi ahead of Rahul Gandhi taking over as president
08:44 (IST)
Congress wishes Rahul Gandhi on Twitter prior to his elevation as party chief