Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley for tepid GDP, describes it as PM's 'gross divisive politics'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre for the economic slump in the country and described "GDP" as the "Gross Divisive Politics" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi targeted both Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the slowdown in investment, bank credit growth, job creation and agricultural growth.

"FM Jaitley's genius combines with Modi's Gross Divisive Politics (GDP) to give India: New Investments: 13 year (low), Bank credit Growth: 63 year (low), Job creation: 8 year (low), Agriculture GVA growth: 1.7% (low) Fiscal Deficit: 8 year (high), Stalled Projects (high)," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul also tweeted a news report in which the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has projected that economic growth rate for 2017-18 will be lower than the 7.1 percent that was achieved in 2016-2017.

Implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and subsequent slowdown in the manufacturing sector was expected to drag down India's growth to 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, official data showed on Friday.