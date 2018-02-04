Co-Sponsor
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Narendra Modi over Naga Accord, says he is only 'Indian PM whose words don't mean anything'

Politics FP Staff Feb 04, 2018 15:52:55 IST

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Nagaland, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Naga Accord signed by the Centre in 2015, saying that the accord is nowhere to be found.

Rahul called Modi the "first ever Indian prime minister whose words don't mean anything" in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Congress also tweeted asking if there even is an accord. "In 2015, PM Modi took credit for the so called 'historic' Naga accord. We haven't heard anything of it three years on," the party said in a tweet.

The Nagaland Peace Accord was signed in August, 2015 by Modi and National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction to end the insurgency in the region. The deal was signed in the presence of the prime minister, home minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval by the outfit's leader T Muivah and government's interlocutor RN Ravi.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

It was hailed as "historic" by Modi, who said, "Today, we mark not merely the end of a problem, but the beginning of a new future."

"This agreement will end the oldest insurgency in the country. It will restore peace and pave the way for prosperity in the North East. It will advance a life of dignity, opportunity and equity for the Naga people, based on their genius and consistent with the uniqueness of the Naga people and their culture and traditions," he had said.

With little progress in the accord since then, NSCN-IM and six Naga political groups issued a joint declaration last month announcing their decision to boycott the 27 February Assembly polls demanding 'solution, not election' for Nagas in Kohima.

Following this, Rahul accused Modi of not taking into confidence various stakeholders when the Naga Framework Agreement was signed in 2015. "Nobody has understood what the prime minister had signed, (or) whether he had signed. This is his style. This (Naga Accord) is similar to demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax at midnight," Rahul was quoted as saying by PTI.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Feb 04, 2018

