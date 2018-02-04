Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Narendra Modi over Naga Accord, says he is only 'Indian PM whose words don't mean anything'

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Nagaland, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Naga Accord signed by the Centre in 2015, saying that the accord is nowhere to be found.

Rahul called Modi the "first ever Indian prime minister whose words don't mean anything" in a tweet.

August 2015, Mr Modi claims to create history by signing the NAGA accord. Feb 2018, Naga Accord is still nowhere to be found. Modi ji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don't mean anything. #CantFindTheAccord — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Congress also tweeted asking if there even is an accord. "In 2015, PM Modi took credit for the so called 'historic' Naga accord. We haven't heard anything of it three years on," the party said in a tweet.

In 2015, PM Modi took credit for the so called 'historic' Naga accord. We haven't heard anything of it 3 years on. Is there even an accord? The people of India have a right to know what has been agreed to. #CantFindTheAccord pic.twitter.com/C40hbAWoWL — Congress (@INCIndia) February 4, 2018

The Nagaland Peace Accord was signed in August, 2015 by Modi and National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction to end the insurgency in the region. The deal was signed in the presence of the prime minister, home minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval by the outfit's leader T Muivah and government's interlocutor RN Ravi.

It was hailed as "historic" by Modi, who said, "Today, we mark not merely the end of a problem, but the beginning of a new future."

"This agreement will end the oldest insurgency in the country. It will restore peace and pave the way for prosperity in the North East. It will advance a life of dignity, opportunity and equity for the Naga people, based on their genius and consistent with the uniqueness of the Naga people and their culture and traditions," he had said.

With little progress in the accord since then, NSCN-IM and six Naga political groups issued a joint declaration last month announcing their decision to boycott the 27 February Assembly polls demanding 'solution, not election' for Nagas in Kohima.

Following this, Rahul accused Modi of not taking into confidence various stakeholders when the Naga Framework Agreement was signed in 2015. "Nobody has understood what the prime minister had signed, (or) whether he had signed. This is his style. This (Naga Accord) is similar to demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax at midnight," Rahul was quoted as saying by PTI.

