Rahul Gandhi suggests 'ideas' for Mann ki Baat, asks Narendra Modi to speak on Doka La, unemployment and Haryana rape cases

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked Narendra Modi to spell out his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Dokalam and stopping rapes in Haryana.

Rahul's question to Modi came after the PM asked people to pitch ideas for the next 'Mann ki Baat' programme to be aired on 28 January, the first one this year.

"Dear Narendra Modi, since you've requested some ideas for your MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to get our youth jobs, get the Chinese out of Doka-La, stop the rapes in Haryana," he wrote on Twitter.

Dear @narendramodi, since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: 1. Get our youth JOBS

2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM

3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/pwexqxKrTQ — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 19, 2018

The Haryana government has come under severe criticism over the horrific spate of sexual violence in the state.

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted: "It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for Mann ki Baat. What are your suggestions for 2018's first Mann ki Baat on 28th January. Let me know on the Narendra Modi Mobile App."