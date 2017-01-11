Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt; accuses BJP, RSS of playing 'politics of fear'

Hardselling Congress as the only party capable of taking on the BJP, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Modi government on demonetisation. Speaking at the conclusion of the Jan Vedna Sammelan at New Delhi's Talkatora stadium, the Gandhi scion claimed that only the Congress party genuinely loves the country, while the BJP runs away from reality.

Pitching a unique angle to Congress' idea of secularism, Rahul claimed that he had observed the party symbol — the hand — in every religion. Rahul added that when he asked Congress MP Karan Singh what it meant, the veteran leader told him that it means "Daro mat, sachaiyi ka saamna karo" (Don't worry, face the reality).

Found Cong's symbol in Shiv ji, Gurunanak, Buddha, Mahavir's pictures.Asked Karan Singh ji what does it mean?He said 'daro mat':Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/XDNQK7pN6y — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

Repeating the words "daro mat" as the party's new catchphrase, the Amethi MP went on to remind the audience of the party's contribution to India's freedom struggle, the Green Revolution of the '60s, nationalisation of banks in the '70s, economic liberlaisation and MNREGA. He added that these steps reiterated Congress' support for the common man. He said this philosophy comes in contrast with the BJP's policy of "daro aur darao", accusing the ruling party of politics of fear.

Congress philosophy says 'daro mat', and the other philosophy says 'daro aur darao': Rahul Gandhi,Congress VP pic.twitter.com/LlC35NGVc7 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

He also continued his campaign against demonetisation, charging the government of favouring the rich, while saying the common man was affected by the note ban.

Crores of people were standing in lines, did you find any corrupt person there? The corrupt ones were at the bank's backdoor: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/HZX44aTHjw — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

Narendra Modi ji ne socha jab Army surgical strike kar sakti hai, toh unhone gareebon, kisaanon pe kar diya: Rahul Gandhi,Congress VP pic.twitter.com/iCCRLNsv51 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

Attacking the government for undermining UPA-era legislations, Rahul said that while the Manmohan Singh government gave the country MNREGA and the land acquisation bill, the current dispensation snatched away the people's lands and defrauded them.

Guaranteed jobs for poor but PM took away their money;Told farmers not to fear for their lands but PM snatched their land away: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/jOmRlpkVT0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 11, 2017

He also slammed the NDA government on the topic of surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army. Recalling a statement by the prime minister, who had compared the strikes to those conducted by the Israeli Army, Gandhi said that the Indian Army was and will always be better than its Israeli counterpart.