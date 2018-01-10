Rahul Gandhi set for two-day visit to Amethi from 15 January: First trip to Lok Sabha constituency as Congress president

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on 15 January and 16 January for the first time after taking over as the party chief.

Gandhi took over as Congress chief from his mother Sonia Gandhi on 16 December last year.

Rahul Gandhi, who returned to India after visiting Bahrain, thanked that country's leaders and its people for their love and hospitality.

Gandhi met Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and discussed ways to develop sports and cricketing ties between the two countries.

"Thank you Bahrain for an inspiring and educational trip. Special thanks to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, GOPIO and its participants, the Bahraini people and the Indian community for their love and hospitality," tweeted Gandhi.

Gandhi visited Bahrain as part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora and it was seen as a move to popularise the Congress among the Indians living in the Middle East.