Rahul Gandhi questions Narendra Modi over rising prices of essential commodities, but gets maths wrong

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who has been posing one question every day for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the run-up to Assembly elections in Gujarat with the title '22 saalo ka hisaab, Gujarat maange jawaab', had question number seven ready on Tuesday.

He attacked the ruling government over the escalating cost of essential commodities.

This was accompanied by a table that showed a percentage rise in prices of gas cylinders, dal, tomatoes, onions, milk and diesel.

However, due to a typo in the chart, the figures came out all wrong.

According to ANI, the Congress leader said in the tweet that cost of one gas cylinder in 2014 was Rs 414, whereas in 2017, it had gone up to Rs 742.

He mentioned the corresponding increase as 179 percent instead of 79 percent, the report said.

Similarly, he said, dal had gone up from Rs 45 per kilogram to Rs 80 per kilogram, tomato from Rs 35 to Rs 100, onions from Rs 40 to Rs 80, milk from Rs 38 to Rs 50, and diesel from Rs 56 per litre to Rs 63 per litre.

However, the erroneous tweet was picked up and reactions followed.

Sir @OfficeOfRG you get basic maths wrong but let us see how you score on logic & moral science? 0/100 ?? (Since you love questions here are few from out of the syllabus for you) https://t.co/OrnbhZzNZT — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 5, 2017

After full on embarrassment for @OfficeOfRG, his Pidis have deleted the tweet with misleading figures. Instead they have posted a fresh one with no % this time since fudged numbers weren’t exciting anymore. But we have screenshots. Note to Rahul: DON’T LIE. People are watching...

— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) December 5, 2017

Where @OfficeOfRG blatantly lies.. Assuming prices are fine, 1st item should be 79% but reads 179%, 2nd should be 77% but reads 177%, 3rd should read 185% but reads 285%. All %ages inflated by 100 %age points! How can Pappu pass with such math skills? https://t.co/RKLOP8RVuh — pracchannAstrin (@WordOfTheFree) December 5, 2017

Following the backlash, the Congress vice-president deleted the tweet and put up a fresh post with updated figures.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल: जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई GST सारी कमाई मार गई बाकी कुछ बचा तो - महंगाई मार गई बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/1S8Yt0nI7B — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017

