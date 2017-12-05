You are here:
Rahul Gandhi questions Narendra Modi over rising prices of essential commodities, but gets maths wrong

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 05 2017 13:45:48 IST

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who has been posing one question every day for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the run-up to Assembly elections in Gujarat with the title '22 saalo ka hisaab, Gujarat maange jawaab', had question number seven ready on Tuesday.

A screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's tweet he later deleted.

He attacked the ruling government over the escalating cost of essential commodities.

This was accompanied by a table that showed a percentage rise in prices of gas cylinders, dal, tomatoes, onions, milk and diesel.


However, due to a typo in the chart, the figures came out all wrong.

According to ANI, the Congress leader said in the tweet that cost of one gas cylinder in 2014 was Rs 414, whereas in 2017, it had gone up to Rs 742.

He mentioned the corresponding increase as 179 percent instead of 79 percent, the report said.

Similarly, he said, dal had gone up from Rs 45 per kilogram to Rs 80 per kilogram, tomato from Rs 35 to Rs 100, onions from Rs 40 to Rs 80, milk from Rs 38 to Rs 50, and diesel from Rs 56 per litre to Rs 63 per litre.

However, the erroneous tweet was picked up and reactions followed.

Following the backlash, the Congress vice-president deleted the tweet and put up a fresh post with updated figures.

Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 01:29 pm | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017 01:45 pm


