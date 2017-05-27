Rahul Gandhi leaves for violence-hit Saharanpur despite being denied permission by UP government

New Delhi: Despite being denied permission for a visit, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday left for Uttar Pradesh's violence-hit Saharanpur district where caste conflict has left two dead and scores injured.

Gandhi left from Delhi with senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar.

He is travelling by road after his chopper was denied landing permission by the state administration following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order to not allow political leaders from visiting Saharanpur.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government denied permission to Gandhi to visit the violence-hit villages of Saharanpur district.

The permission was denied based on the state policy of keeping the region out of bounds for leaders until the situation returns to normal

The state government's move comes after the violence in Saharanpur raised with the visit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati earlier this week.

Former union minister Kumar Shailja and senior Congress leader P.L Punia were denied permission to visit Saharanpur.