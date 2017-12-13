You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rahul Gandhi issued EC notice for interview: Congress asks 'why no action against Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley?'

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 13 2017 22:40:00 IST

Congress has reacted sharply to Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to issue notice against Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi over violating moral code of conduct for giving interview to TV channels.

A Congress delegation led by Ashok Gehlot will seek audience with the poll body at 09:15 pm on Tuesday, party communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.

Earlier in the evening, BJP had raised objections over Congress president-elect giving an interview to TV channels even after the campaign for Gujarat polls had formally ended. Following which, the poll body issued a notice to Rahul seeking his explanation.

"Explain why action should not be taken against you for violating provisions of MCC, failing which the commission will decide the matter without any further reference to you", EC said.

Rahul is supposed to file his reply before 5 pm on 18 December.


Surjewala also questioned Election Commission's biasedness towards Rahul, asking why no FIR was not lodged against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah on the same grounds.

 


"Are these not double standards?", Surjewala tweeted.

"On Thursday, Modi will be in Mumbai where he will attending a commissioning ceremony of Submarine Kalvari,  Will that not be a violation of the MCC?" Anand Sharma asked.

Apparently, Modi had addressed the 90th AGM of industry association Ficci on Wednesday afternoon where he launched a blistering attack on the previous Congress-led UPA regime, saying that banks were pressured to give loans worth thousands of crores of rupees to select industrialists in a scam bigger than 2G, coal and Commonwealth Games scams.

BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal had earlier addressed a press conference slamming Rahul for the alleged violation of the MCC.

Goyal said that the Congress party was insecure about its performance in the election and hence are resorting to such measures.

"We've learnt from EC too that 48 hours in the run-up to polls, interviews can't be given. Is Congress so insecure? Only Rahul Gandhi can answer," Goyal had said.

According to the Model Code of Conduct all parties and candidates shall avoid holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll.


Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 10:12 pm | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017 10:40 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores