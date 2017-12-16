You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rahul Gandhi is new Congress president: Kerala state unit celebrates elevation, Oommen Chandy calls it 'historic'

PoliticsIANSDec, 16 2017 15:36:49 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress workers and supporters on Saturday celebrated at the state party headquarters in Thiruvananathapuram over Rahul Gandhi's taking over as the new party president in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president. Twitter @INCIndia

Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president. Twitter @INCIndia

Party workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets, even as similar celebrations were reported from 13 district party offices.

While a group of senior party leaders like Congress Kerala unit chief MM Hassan, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala have gone to Delhi, former party chiefs Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, VM Sudheeran and others watched the event on news channels on Thiruvananthapuram.

"It is a historical occasion as Rahul Gandhi has become a youth idol. We all are confident he will take the party to greater heights," Chandy said.


Rahul Gandhi took over the party reigns from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who helmed the party for 19 years.


Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 03:33 pm | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017 03:36 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores