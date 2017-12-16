Rahul Gandhi is new Congress president: Kerala state unit celebrates elevation, Oommen Chandy calls it 'historic'

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress workers and supporters on Saturday celebrated at the state party headquarters in Thiruvananathapuram over Rahul Gandhi's taking over as the new party president in Delhi.

Party workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets, even as similar celebrations were reported from 13 district party offices.

While a group of senior party leaders like Congress Kerala unit chief MM Hassan, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala have gone to Delhi, former party chiefs Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, VM Sudheeran and others watched the event on news channels on Thiruvananthapuram.

"It is a historical occasion as Rahul Gandhi has become a youth idol. We all are confident he will take the party to greater heights," Chandy said.

Rahul Gandhi took over the party reigns from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who helmed the party for 19 years.