Rahul Gandhi in Meghalaya: Congress president launches poll campaign, says his family enjoys 'special bond' with North East

Congress president Rahul Gandhi appeared upbeat as he launched the party's campaign in poll-bound Meghalaya on Tuesday, saying he encountered huge crowds and felt the excitement among the people there.

"Huge crowds, excitement and energy here in Meghalaya, where we launched our campaign for the Assembly election," he said on Twitter.

He also underlined his family's bonds with the people of the North East. "My family and I have had a special bond with the people of the North East and I enjoy renewing and strengthening that bond with every visit," he added, using the hashtag #OneMeghalaya.

Rahul, who is currently on a two-day visit to the north eastern state, attended a meeting with party leaders in Jowai earlier in the day.

One of the five states and Union Territories under Congress rule at present, Meghalaya goes to the polls on 27 February. Counting of votes will be held on 3 March.

Besides Meghalaya, the Congress is in power in Karnataka, Mizoram, Punjab and the Union Territory of Puducherry.