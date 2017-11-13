Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Congress VP calls RSS 'manuwadi'; promises to work for betterment of backward castes

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will continue on his 3-day campaign tour in North Gujarat on Monday. This is the last day of his trip and he is scheduled to attend events in Patan and Mehsana districts.
On a three-day visit to north Gujarat, Rahul has been campaigning in the region since Saturday, after completing similar sojourns in Saurashtra (west Gujarat), central Gujarat and south Gujarat.
The major events Rahul is scheduled to attend on Monday are as follows:
9.45 am : Visit to Vir Meghmaya Temple at Patan, District Patan
10.00 am : Interaction with Leaders from SC Community at Patan, District Patan
11.45 am : Choupal with Vicharti Vimukti Samuday at Harij, District Patan
12.45 am : Darshan and Public Meeting at Varana, District Patan
2.15 am : Visit to Shankeshwar Jain Temple, District Patan
3.45 am : Visit to Bahucharaji Temple, District Mehsana
4.00 am : Visit to Rozgar Adhikar Sabha, District Mehsana
5.45 am : Mahila Adhikar Sabha at Plot Opposite Kachh Kadwa Patidar Samajwadi, District Mehsana
6.15 am : Garlanding of Sardar Patel Statue & Swagat at Modhera Chokdi, District Mehsana
7.00 am : Public Meeting at Vishal Party Plot, Visnagar, District Mehsan
Day 2
On Day 2 of his trip, Rahul had asserted that his party will sweep the Gujarat state polls in December, as a "tsunami is coming and the (ruling) BJP is scared of it", and exhorted his party not to speak ill of the office of prime minister even while criticising the government.
He said the electoral battle between the BJP and the Congress was a "battle of truth versus lies", but asked his party to exercise restraint even while criticising the government's policies and not get personal. "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi may say anything about us, but we will not indulge in any loose talks about him and maintain the decorum of the office of prime minister."
Gandhi was referring to some party leaders who during the election campaign termed Modi as "feku (one who makes baseless claims)" or "gappabaaz (a big liar)".
In the fourth leg of his three-day pitched regionwise campaigns, Gandhi exhorted the people to demonstrate their anger through votes.
He spoke an entire sentence in Gujarati at a rally, going beyond the cliched Gujarati greeting "kem chho", and said: "Gujarat ma Modiji aave, Amit Shahji aave, UP na CM Yogiji aave, toye Bhajapa sarkar nahi aave (Narendra Modi, Amit Shah or UP CM Adityanath Yogi may come to Gujarat, but BJP government won't come)."
Speaking at a rally in Thara in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district, he said: "The Congress workers have tolerated the BJP rule for 22 years and now it is high time. Show it at the polling booths and to everyone what you feel about GST, note ban and the government taking everyone for a ride on the Narmada dam, and bring about a change."
Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 09:35 am | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017 11:08 am
Highlights
Visuals from Rahul's interaction with leaders from SC Community in Patan
RSS is a 'manuwadi' organisation, says Rahul
My family also falls in general category, says Rahul. "RSS is a 'manuwadi' organisation. Many people in general category are not 'manuwadi'. We will work for the betterment of scheduled castes," he adds.
Crowds gather to listen to Rahul Gandhi
Visuals from the second day of Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat tour
Rahul Gandhi 's temple visits not 'soft Hindutva', only a continuation of old family practice
Fighting an unequal war on a rival’s best-kept ground needs quite an effort and it often doesn’t work if that doesn’t come with conviction, though it may appear to be genuine. This exactly is the case with Congress scion Rahul Gandhi who on Saturday morning visited the famed Akshardham Temple Complex and signed out the day in the evening with prayers at the popular Ambaji Temple in north Gujarat.
Soft Hindutva is the clichéd charge that gets immediately hurled on any Congress leader who begins his tour to Narendra Modi’s Gujarat by visiting popular temples. If this is what Gandhi is trying to do, though he does not mention any of it in his interactions with the local populace, it does not work out. Simply because seekers of Hindutva will prefer the real thing, Modi, and nothing less.
Visual of Rahul Gandhi's Day 3 schedule in Gujarat
Updates for Day 3 (Monday) of Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat trip start here
Visuals from Danta in Banaskantha district, where Rahul Gandhi got down from the tour bus to meet the crowd that had gathered
Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Congress volunteers on Sunday
Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Congress' social media volunteers on Sunday
'When Modi was in Opposition, he disrespected the PM'
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday that said that the Congress speaks the truth and the truth about Gujarat is, "Development has gone crazy here".
About Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Whatever we do, spot Modi's faults or disturb BJP, we won't disrespect PM's position. When Modi Ji was in the Opposition, he used to speak with disrespect about the prime minister (Manmohan Singh). That is the difference between us and them: no matter what Modi says about us, we'll not go beyond a certain point as he is the prime minister."
'Tweets on political issues are mine'
On Sunday, during an interaction with social media and IT volunteers in Banaskantha, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a team of three to four persons who reflect on ideas and suggestions given by him before tweeting out of official Twitter profiles.
"We reflect on ideas, there is a team of 3-4 people, to whom I give suggestions and after fine tuning them we tweet. Routine work, like birthday wishes isn't done by me, I give little inputs on it, tweets on political issues are mine."
Rahul Gandhi explains how the Congress handles social media
Visuals from Gandhi's interaction with social media volunteers at Banaskantha on Sunday morning
Following is the expected schedule for Sunday's leg of Rahul Gandhi's Navsarjan Yatra:
· 10 am : Interaction with social media and IT Volunteers at Ambaji International Hotel, Ambaji, Banaskantha district
· 11:15 am : Swagat at Danta, Banaskantha
· 12 pm : Public meeting at Rampur Cross Road, Palanpur
· 1 pm : Swagat at Mota, Banaskantha
· 1:30 pm : Corner meeting at Hawai Pillar Ground, Deesa, Banaskantha district
· 2:30 pm : Swagat by Bhildi, Banaskantha district
· 3:30 pm : Visit to Wadinath Temple, Thara
· 3:45 pm : Corner meeting at OP Plaza Ground, Thara
· 4:45 pm : Visit to Sada Ram Bapu Ashram at Totana, Banaskantha district
· 5:15 pm : Swagat at Roda, Patan district
· 6 pm : Swagat at Kansada Darwaja, Patan
· 6:15 pm : Public meeting at Pragati Maidan, Patan
On Day 2 of the Navsarjan Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will travel from Banaskantha to Patan in Gujarat, meeting citizen groups along the way
"What China does in a day for employment, Modi takes a year to do," says Rahul Gandhi
"We are in a battle with China," Gandhi stated at the corner meeting in Sabarkanta. "In 24 hours, China gives over 50,000 youths a job...tell us how many youths in India have a job?" He asked comparing the two nations. "The answer is 450 jobs. This is Modi's startup India," the Congress vice-president said. "What China does in a day, Modi takes a year to do," he added.
Rahul Gandhi receives rousing reception in Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was given a rousing reception in the Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar district where he also sported a garrison cap inscribed with the slogan “Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar”. He received the villagers standing on his campaign bus gate and soon after removed the cap, implying that the Congress and agitating Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) were yet to arrive at a conclusion on the issue of reservation for the Patidars under the OBC category.
As the Congress vice-president heads for lunch at a roadside outlet, people wearing ‘Rahul Gandhi masks’ gather in Prantij in Sabarkantha district, according to The Indian Express
Rahul Gandhi's expected schedule during his Gujarat election campaign on Monday:
9.50 am: Arrival at Ahmedabad Airport
1045 am: Swagat at Chiloda Circle, Gandhinagar
11.10 am: Swagat at Chala, Gandhinagar
11.30 am: Swagat at Prantij, Sabarkanta District
12 pm: Corner meeting at Prantij, Sabarkanta
1.30 pm: Corner meeting at Mehtapura Himmatnagar, Sabarkanta
2.45 pm: Corner meeting at Pratap School Ground, Idar, Sabarkanta
3.40 pm: Swagat at Vadali, Sabarkanta
4.15 pm: Public meeting at Khedbrahma, Sabarkanta
6.15 pm: Swagat at Hadad, Banaskantha district
7 pm: Swagat at DK Trivedi Circle, Ambaji, Banaskantha
7.10 pm: Visit to Ambaji Temple, Ambaji,
Overnight Stay at Circuit House, Ambaji, Banaskantha
With inputs from Darshan Desai
Six districts in three days
In his three-day road trip, Rahul will cover six districts of North Gujarat. He will hold meetings with women, villagers and different communities during the tour, party officials said.
He will also visit the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Saturday. In the recent weeks, Gandhi had conducted such campaign tours in Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat.
At a rally in Gandhinagar, Gandhi launched an attack at the Centre over its decision to revise the structure of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Dubbing the tax as Gabbar Singh Tax, Gandhi said, "there is no need for five different taxes — India needs only one tax." GST needs a structural reform, he added.
Visuals from Rahul's interaction with leaders from SC Community in Patan
RSS is a 'manuwadi' organisation, says Rahul
My family also falls in general category, says Rahul. "RSS is a 'manuwadi' organisation. Many people in general category are not 'manuwadi'. We will work for the betterment of scheduled castes," he adds.
Dalit leaders ask Rahul to work for those who clean sewers
The dalit leaders pointed out how people still have to go down into sewers and clean them. They asked Rahul to act against such practices.
Rahul Gandhi starts interaction with Dalit leaders
Crowds gather to listen to Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi visits Patan's Vir Megh Maya Temple
Visuals from the second day of Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat tour
Rahul Gandhi 's temple visits not 'soft Hindutva', only a continuation of old family practice
Fighting an unequal war on a rival’s best-kept ground needs quite an effort and it often doesn’t work if that doesn’t come with conviction, though it may appear to be genuine. This exactly is the case with Congress scion Rahul Gandhi who on Saturday morning visited the famed Akshardham Temple Complex and signed out the day in the evening with prayers at the popular Ambaji Temple in north Gujarat.
Soft Hindutva is the clichéd charge that gets immediately hurled on any Congress leader who begins his tour to Narendra Modi’s Gujarat by visiting popular temples. If this is what Gandhi is trying to do, though he does not mention any of it in his interactions with the local populace, it does not work out. Simply because seekers of Hindutva will prefer the real thing, Modi, and nothing less.
Visual of Rahul Gandhi's Day 3 schedule in Gujarat
Updates for Day 3 (Monday) of Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat trip start here
Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting at Pragati Maidan, Patan
Gandhi visits Valinath Mandir in Thara
Gandhi says 'BJP is scared' about the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections
"A tsunami is coming and BJP is scared," Gandhi said at a rally in Thara." He urged that in the "battle of truth and lies," his supporters should show their feelings about the Gujarat government through their votes. "Congress workers have tolerated BJP rule for 22 years, fight in the polling booths and show everyone what you feel about GST, note ban, the government stealing the Narmada river and bring about change," he said.
Rahul Gandhi questions govt on their commitment to farmers issues
"What has the farmer not done for the nation," Rahul Gandhi asked the Centre at a public meeting in Thara. "They give their sweat and blood when they work. Still, you can forgive the debts of the rich industrialists but you cannot follow through with loan waivers? You cannot build a food processing plant here?" Gandhi questioned at the rally. Rahul also reiterated his points about GST and note ban, saying that he will do his best as the Opposition against the 'Gabbar Singh Tax' and that he will remind everyone how the note ban "helped thieves turn black money white"
Rahul Gandhi begins public meeting at Thara, Banaskantha
Rahul Gandhi says govt should bring fuel items under GST to reduce inflation
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi urged the Central government to bring fuel items under GST in order to check inflation while keeping them under the 18 percent slab at the maximum.
"It is country's voice. The government should stop giving excuses. GST on basic amenities used by ordinary people should be removed," Gandhi tweeted.
"To reduce the burden of inflation, they should bring petrol, diesel and gas cylinder under GST. Fix one rate for GST which would be the least possible and should not be more than 18 percent at any cost," he added. —IANS
Rahul Gandhi's itinerary for Day 2 of his Navsarjan Yatra
More visuals of Rahul Gandhi in Banaskantha
Rahul Gandhi discusses issues with people from Denotified Tribes (DNTs), also known as Vicharti Vimukta Jati at Akhiol Chokdi in Deesa
Rahul Gandhi tweets against GST, says government must cap tax slabs at 18 percent
Sitaram Yechury says he 'can’t compare Rahul with Sonia Gandhi'
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said in a News18 interview, "Sonia Gandhi is the glue that binds the opposition. Can’t compare Rahul with Sonia." This statement by Yechury implies that the Left may not be comfortable with Rahul Gandhi leading the Indian general elections in 2019.
Rahul slams demonetisation
"Through the note ban, Modi has made sure that all the thieves in Hindustan have stashed their money," claims Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi fires salvo against Jay Shah
"Ask any businessman if they can convert Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in a few months. They will tell you this is only possible through corruption," Rahul said in his rally in Banaskantha. "Yet, Amit Shah's son Jay Shah managed to do this in only 3 to 4 months," the same chowkidaar (watchman) has now become a bhagidar (collaborator) in this corruption," "The same PM who said 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga,' is now saying 'Na bolunga, na bolne dunga'!" Gandhi said in an attack directed at Modi. "If he (Jay Shah) is such a genius businessman, then please tell your secrets to the businessmen of Gujarat so that we can see progress here."
Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's meeting with a delegation of businessmen and Patidar leaders of Banaskantha
Gandhi claims Narendra Modi-led central govt only favours rich industrialists
"Modi will only give benefits to 5 or 10 rich industrialists, you know their names," Rahul claimed at a rally in Banaskantha. "The 35,000 crores that we gave for MGNREGA gave crores of jobs. The amount of money we gave to this scheme, the BJP gave to Tata Nano producers," he said to emphasise his point. "If the money for Tata Nanos was given to the farmers, then imagine the changes that would happen. But not even a rupee will be given to farmers," the Gandhi scion said, adding that the government will take electricity from the poor and take their water from the Narmada river, but they won't live up to their 'vadas' (promises)
Rahul claims Modi has failed the farmers in Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi said that Modi claimed that potatoes will become gold, they will not be sold in kgs but in grams and that their prices will rise so much that the farmers will become rich. "This was the BJP's promise to farmers in Banaskantha, but are they rich yet?" Gandhi asked. "These are Modi ji's lies," Gandhi said, adding that Modi was not able to deliver any of his campaign promises. He said that Modi will speak of potatoes in Banaskantha, he will speak clothes and diamonds in Surat, but it all will not reflect in Gujarat.
Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Deesa, Banaskantha
Recap: On Day 1 of Rahul Gandhi's 'Navsarjan with Congress', Congress vice-president attacks note ban, demonetisation and the developments regarding Jay Shah
Asserting that the Centre's decision to reduce the GST rates on a number of items was due to pressure from the Opposition, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he would not rest till the five-slab "Gabbar Singh Tax" was converted into the "Goods and Services Tax" with an 18 percent cap.
The Gandhi scion, who launched his poll campaign in north Gujarat after offering prayers at the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, said that GST was in dire need of structural changes. "It is good that the Congress party and the people of this country pressurised BJP to bring down many items from 28 percent bracket to 18 percent. However, we are not happy and we shall not stop. India does not need five different taxes but one tax. GST needs structural change," he said.
Read more here
Rahul Gandhi is now expected to visit Wadinath Temple in Thara soon
More visuals from the rally in Banaskantha district
Rahul Gandhi addresses the audience in Palanpur. Twitter@ashokgehlot51
Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's public address in Palanpur, Banaskantha district
Here are pictures from the events Rahul Gandhi took part in on the second day of the Navsarjan Yatra on Sunday.
Comparing Gujarat with Himachal Pradesh
With the two Indian states, namely Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, going to polls this season, Rahul Gandhi compared the achievements of the Congress-led Himachal government with those of the BJP-led state government in Gujarat.
Gandhi also claimed that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, where polling took place on 9 November, had done better work than the BJP regime in Gujarat, which goes to the polls in December. He claimed that development in Himachal Pradesh far exceeded the 'Gujarat Model'.
"The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh opened four medical colleges, but in Gujarat, no (new) medical college has come up," Gandhi said. "The Himachal government did not close down a single school, but the Gujarat government shut down 13,000 government schools. Himachal gave 14 lakh houses to the poor (under a scheme), but in Gujarat, the number of houses given by the government was half of that. Gujarat also lags behind Himachal in education and generating jobs," he said.
On GST and demonetisation
The two issues around which Rahul Gandhi has focussed his rally speeches in Gujarat have been GST and demonetisation. On Saturday, claimed in a rally in Himmatnagar that the current tax slabs were designed to benefit the rich. "The aim of GST was to break the backbone of small and medium businesses in India and to strengthen the backbones of a selected few rich industrialists," Gandhi emphasised that India needed a unified tax and simple tax and if the BJP-led Central government did not manage to fix GST, then the Congress party will make sure it happens "when they come to power".
The 47-year-old Amethi MP also slammed demonetisation, saying, "The government which tells people at 8 pm in the night that it is going to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes within four hours, does not know what is in the hearts of people." He made an analogy that the BJP government lived in a "house without doors or windows" and that only such a government "which doesn't care about what's going on outside and who don't know what the people need" could implement the note ban.
Visuals from Danta in Banaskantha district, where Rahul Gandhi got down from the tour bus to meet the crowd that had gathered
Crowds gather around Rahul Gandhi's bus on Sunday as he campaigns through Gujarat during the road trip
Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd on the second leg of the Navsarjan Yatra. Image courtesy: Twitter@ashokgehlot51
Congress VP addresses crowd in Gujarati
Rahul Gandhi went beyond the typical Gujarati greeting "kem chho", and spoke an entire sentence in Gujarati, stating that, "Gujarat ma Modiji aave, Amit Shahji aave, UP na CM Yogiji aave, toye Bhajap sarkar nahi aave (Even if Modi, Amit Shah or UP chief minister Yogiji comes to Gujarat, a BJP government won't come to the state)"
'Running on schedule'
Rahul Gandhi's programme on the second day of the Navsarjan Yatra on Sunday is running on time, as per schedule. Here are the events for the rest of the day:
· 1 pm : Swagat at Mota, Banaskantha
· 1:30 pm : Corner meeting at Hawai Pillar Ground, Deesa, Banaskantha district
· 2:30 pm : Swagat by Bhildi, Banaskantha district
· 3:30 pm : Visit to Wadinath Temple, Thara
· 3:45 pm : Corner meeting at OP Plaza Ground, Thara
· 4:45 pm : Visit to Sada Ram Bapu Ashram at Totana, Banaskantha district
· 5:15 pm : Swagat at Roda, Patan district
· 6 pm : Swagat at Kansada Darwaja, Patan
· 6:15 pm : Public meeting at Pragati Maidan, Patan
'That's the difference between us and them'
Reiterating Rahul Gandhi's words, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted to say, "No matter what Modi ji says about us, we will not go beyond a certain point."
Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Congress volunteers on Sunday
Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Congress' social media volunteers on Sunday
Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Gujarat CM
Speaking at a gathering, Congress vice-president said that corruption is rampant in Gujarat. "There are several corruption charges against chief minister Vijay Rupani. I spoke to several Gujarati businessmen who said there is corruption in Gujarat," said Gandhi as per CNN-News18.