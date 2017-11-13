Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Congress VP calls RSS 'manuwadi'; promises to work for betterment of backward castes

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will continue on his 3-day campaign tour in North Gujarat on Monday. This is the last day of his trip and he is scheduled to attend events in Patan and Mehsana districts.

On a three-day visit to north Gujarat, Rahul has been campaigning in the region since Saturday, after completing similar sojourns in Saurashtra (west Gujarat), central Gujarat and south Gujarat.

The major events Rahul is scheduled to attend on Monday are as follows:

9.45 am : Visit to Vir Meghmaya Temple at Patan, District Patan

10.00 am : Interaction with Leaders from SC Community at Patan, District Patan

11.45 am : Choupal with Vicharti Vimukti Samuday at Harij, District Patan

12.45 am : Darshan and Public Meeting at Varana, District Patan

2.15 am : Visit to Shankeshwar Jain Temple, District Patan

3.45 am : Visit to Bahucharaji Temple, District Mehsana

4.00 am : Visit to Rozgar Adhikar Sabha, District Mehsana

5.45 am : Mahila Adhikar Sabha at Plot Opposite Kachh Kadwa Patidar Samajwadi, District Mehsana

6.15 am : Garlanding of Sardar Patel Statue & Swagat at Modhera Chokdi, District Mehsana

7.00 am : Public Meeting at Vishal Party Plot, Visnagar, District Mehsan

Day 2

On Day 2 of his trip, Rahul had asserted that his party will sweep the Gujarat state polls in December, as a "tsunami is coming and the (ruling) BJP is scared of it", and exhorted his party not to speak ill of the office of prime minister even while criticising the government.

He said the electoral battle between the BJP and the Congress was a "battle of truth versus lies", but asked his party to exercise restraint even while criticising the government's policies and not get personal. "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi may say anything about us, but we will not indulge in any loose talks about him and maintain the decorum of the office of prime minister."

Gandhi was referring to some party leaders who during the election campaign termed Modi as "feku (one who makes baseless claims)" or "gappabaaz (a big liar)".

In the fourth leg of his three-day pitched regionwise campaigns, Gandhi exhorted the people to demonstrate their anger through votes.

He spoke an entire sentence in Gujarati at a rally, going beyond the cliched Gujarati greeting "kem chho", and said: "Gujarat ma Modiji aave, Amit Shahji aave, UP na CM Yogiji aave, toye Bhajapa sarkar nahi aave (Narendra Modi, Amit Shah or UP CM Adityanath Yogi may come to Gujarat, but BJP government won't come)."

Speaking at a rally in Thara in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district, he said: "The Congress workers have tolerated the BJP rule for 22 years and now it is high time. Show it at the polling booths and to everyone what you feel about GST, note ban and the government taking everyone for a ride on the Narmada dam, and bring about a change."