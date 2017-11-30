You are here:
Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Congress VP to hold rallies in Amreli and Bhavnagar; visit Swaminarayan temple in Botad

PoliticsFP PoliticsNov, 30 2017 10:34:51 IST
  • 10:34 (IST)

    Mukul Sangma taunts BJP, says Rahul Gandhi is making them 'nervous' in Gujarat

    Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma has said BJP's party machinery working overtime proves they are nervous.

  • 10:22 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi's itinerary for the day

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Why is Gujarat paying for your publicity, Rahul Gandhi asks Modi

  • 10:06 (IST)

    How long will it take to fulfil all promises, Rahul Gandhi asks Modi

    "First question to the prime minister on the state of affairs in Gujarat — in 2012, promises were made to provide 50 lakh new houses but built 4.72 lakh in five years. Will the Prime Minister tell, whether it will take another 45 years to fulfil the promise?" Gandhi posted on Twitter.

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi will ask Narendra Modi a question a day in run-up to Gujarat elections

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said Gandhi would pose one question every day to the prime minister about governance in Gujarat. On on Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter: "22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab. (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP)."

  • 20:31 (IST)

  • 20:13 (IST)

  • 20:03 (IST)

  • 20:03 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi take dig at Jay Shah's company

    "Both demonetisation and GST were introduced at 12am. But one company emerged through the storm and converted Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore through magic. Do you think a honest businessman could do this in three months," the Congress vice-president asked.

    Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said: "First he (Modi) would say, 'na khaunga, na khane dunga'. Now he says, 'na bolunga, na bolne dunga'.

  • 19:55 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over unemployment issue

    Addressing a public meeting in Amreli, Congress vice-president said, "Narendra Modi promised in five villages in Gujarat that he would provide employment to the youth in Tata Nano factory. Not a single person has been given employment in these villages yet."

    Rahul said that Modi had promised to provide employment to 2 crore youth in state. "How many youth have you provided employment," he asked.

  • 19:48 (IST)

    Watch: Rahul Gandhi address public meeting at Amreli

  • 19:25 (IST)

    Randeep Surjewala rejects 'fabricated entry' in Somnath temple registry

  • 19:19 (IST)

    'Sinner' Rahul Gandhi must say who he is: Sambit Patra

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Sambit Patra demands clarity on Rahul Gandhi's religion

  • 18:56 (IST)

    Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's rally in Junagadh

  • 18:31 (IST)

  • 18:25 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is a 'janeu dhari' Hindu: Congress

  • 18:21 (IST)

    Subramanian Swamy claims 'entire family' of Rahul Gandhi follows Christianity

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Congress addresses controversy on Rahul Gandhi's signature in Somnath temple

  • 17:38 (IST)

  • 17:36 (IST)

  • 17:35 (IST)

    Modi ignoring farmer woes, unemployment issues: Rahul Gandhi 


    "Narendra Modi talks about progress, but not about farmers, He will not talk about Gabbar Singh Tax, how many people have been left unemployed. You tell us, from the audience, how many youth have received job opportunity because of Modi," Rahul asked at a public meeting in Savarkundla.

    He further asked: "Why doesn't Modi admit he failed in providing employment?"

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Rafale deal, Jay Shah row

    "On what basis did you snatched contract from government firm" Rahul asked the Centre as he criticised Rafale deal.

    He said that the BJP was intentionally delaying Parliament session. "If (Winter Session) debate happens, the entire nation will know what happened in Rafale and what Amit Shah's son (Jay Shah) did," Rahul said.

  • 17:22 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi slams demonetisation

    At Savarkundla, the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked where was the money Narendra Modi promised to put in bank account-holders after demonetisation. Taking a dig at Modi, Rahul said that the prime minister apparently thought overnight, "I will move my wand and these 500 and 1000 notes will become raddi."

  • 17:04 (IST)

    BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi for declaring him 'non-Hindu'

  • 17:02 (IST)

    Watch: Rahul Gandhi holds a public meeting at Savarkundla

  • 17:01 (IST)

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Ahmed Patel, too, registered as 'non-Hindu'

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi at Somnath temple

    Image procured by Darshan Desai

  • 16:40 (IST)

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi's entry in Somnath temple visitor's book

    Image procured by Darshan Desai

  • 16:36 (IST)

  • 15:09 (IST)

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Congress' public meeting at Visavadar in Gujarat

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's 'darshan' at Somnath temple

  • 14:06 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi performs 'jalabhishek' at Somnath temple

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Here are the regions the three leaders are expected to campaign in today:

    Rahul Gandhi: Visavadar, Savar Kundla and Amreli districts

    Narendra Modi: Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and Navsari in South Gujarat

    Hardik Patel: Rajkot, Morbi, Somnath, Junagadh and Himmatnagar

  • 13:43 (IST)

    As Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi campaign simultaneously in Gujarat on Wednesday, Patidar leader Hardik Patel is also expected to hold a rally in Rajkot, the constituency of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Scroll reported.

     

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference in Ahmedabad. Live:

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Narendra Modi changes schedule due to Rahul Gandhi's campaign

    The India Today report also said that owing to Gandhi's scheduled visit to the temple at around the same time, Modi will not be going for darshan at the temple, a visit he would not have otherwise missed.

    Gandhi has visited 20 temples in his four-phase Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat over 12 days, in the last two months.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Somnath temple security in a tizzy as Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi schedule visit on the same day

    Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive at Somnath temple for darshan at 1 pm, and around the same time, Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at Prachi, a town some 23 km from the temple, India Today reported

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi's last two-day campaign in Gujarat was on 24th November

    Last week, apart from interacting with Dalits in Sanand, Gandhi also interacted with fishermen, doctors, teachers and villagers on his route covering Porbandar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar and Dahod district.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Gandhi to conclude this leg of campaign in Bhavnagar tomorrow

    On the second day of campaigning on Thursday, Gandhi will commence his rallies with a public meeting in Lathi. He is also expected to visit the cities of Dhasa, Gadhada, Barvala and Vallabhipur.  Rahul will have another public meeting Botad and he will complete his campaign with a sabha in Nari Chokdi in Bhavnagar.

  • 12:34 (IST)

    After his darshan at Somnath Mandir on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi will address a corner meeting at Visavadar in Junagadh, and attend two meetings in Amreli.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi on Twitter

    The Congress vice-president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2012, has promised to build 50 lakh new houses. In the next 5 years, Gandhi claimed, only 4.72 lakh houses were constructed.

    Gandhi then asked Modi on Twitter if the promise will take 45 more years to be completed.

    Read the full story here

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress vice-president tweeted to say that the people of Gujarat want answers for 22 years of BJP rule

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings to discuss citizens' problems along the road campaign on Wednesday

  • 12:16 (IST)

    The Congress vice-president will be arriving for the sixth time on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday. This is the first leg of Rahul's election campaign in the state.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Image courtesy: Twitter@INCIndia

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi will begin his campaign on Wednesday with a trip to Somnath Mandir, according to Congress' Twitter account 

The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Gujarat elections, as party vice president Rahul Gandhi quizzed the BJP leader on promises made in the last polls.

Gandhi, who will ask Modi a question every day in the run-up to the Assembly polls, brought up the BJP's 22-year rule in Gujarat and said people were demanding answers.


"22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule),” he tweeted.

Seeking to pin the government down on the issue of housing, Gandhi asked the prime minister whether it would take 45 more years to provide new houses to the people of Gujarat.

Giving numbers to buttress his argument, he said, "First question to the prime minister on the state of affairs in Gujarat - In 2012, he promised to provide 50 lakh new houses, but provided 4.72 lakh in five years. Will the prime minister tell whether it will take another 45 years to fulfil the promise?"

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at Amreli on Wednesday. Twitter @INCindia

Congress communications department in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi would pose a question to the prime minister every day.

"Rahul Gandhi is asking a question every day, why did mis-governance of 22 years create such a situation," he tweeted.

At a briefing, Congress spokesperson Deepinder Hooda said he hoped Modi and the BJP would answer Gandhi's queries on "22 years of mis-governance" in Gujarat.


"We expect that the prime minister and the BJP will find time to answer the questions posed to them by Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Hooda also accused the BJP of working for the "super-rich and middlemen", alleging that the party's economic policy was at "the cost of the poor".

The prime minister and the opposition leader on Wednesday campaigned in the state for the polls to be held on 9 and 14 December.

Gandhi started his two-day visit to the state by offering prayers at the Somnath Temple.

He addressed public meetings in the districts of Junagadh and Amreli and will campaign in the Amreli, Botad and Bhavnagar districts tomorrow.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 10:08 am | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 10:34 am


