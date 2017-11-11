Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat updates: China does in a day for employment what Modi does in a year, says Congress VP

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday on a three-day visit, his fourth in a row to the poll-bound state. This time he is visiting the stronghold of the BJP, in north Gujarat.
Gandhi is expected to attack the ruling BJP, both in the state as well as the Centre, on various fronts like the Goods and Services Tax, demonetisation, unemployment, Patidars, farmer distress and price rise et al.
As the state gears up for the state assembly elections on 9 and 14 December, political bigwigs have made Gujarat their second home and the Gandhi scion is no exception.
In the last two months, not just Gandhi, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national chief Amit Shah have been to the state several times.
Gandhi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on Saturday morning. Then in a completely unplanned move, he headed to the Akshardham Temple Gandhinagar. After 'tilak' and 'darshan' he set out for the Chiloda village, adjoining the state capital.
#Gujarat: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits Akshardham Temple in #Gandhinagarpic.twitter.com/dNbULIs8A2
— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017
Gandhi during his recent visits, has made it a point to visit most of the pilgrim places and famous temples.
He will later visit Chala and Majra chokdi, both in Gandhinagar district.
From there he will head to Prantij and Himmatnagar before going to Idar, a tribal region. In Himmatnagar, Gandhi will be addressing a farmers gathering.
In the afternoon he will be visiting the Khedbrahmma region, as well as visit the famous Ambaji temple. In Idar, as well as in Vadali, he will have corner meetings, similar to the 'Chai Pe Charcha' type.
His night halt will be in Ambaji town. Before his Ambaji temple 'darshan', he will address a public meeting on the rights of tribals at Khedbrahmma.
Gandhi's frequent visits have sprung quite a surprise in political circles, and have been unprecedented.
Political pundits opine that as far as Congress leaders, especially from the 10, Janpath in Delhi are concerned, visits to the state have always been for a single day.
Until now, they were mostly characterised by a single public meeting in some remote tribal region. But this is probably for the first time that three-day visits have been planned and executed in Gujarat and that too, in urban areas as well.
On Sunday, Gandhi will have an interaction with the social media and IT teams of the party followed by his visits Danta and Jalotra and a public meeting at Palanpur in Banaskantha district.
In Deesa, Gandhi will once again address small gatherings of youth and talk about Yuva Rojgar.
On Sunday he will be visiting and having 'darshan' of two temples, one at Thara and the other Totana. He will also address a public meeting at the Thara ground.
Late on Sunday evening he will arrive at former chief minister Anandiben Patel's bastion, Patan, and address a public meeting. He will make a night halt at Patan Circuit House.
On Monday, Gandhi will meet Dalit leaders in the morning after his 'darshan' to Patan's Vir Megh Maya Temple.
After that he will be visiting four villages in the area and once again have a small gathering and discussion (Chopal-style) with the nomadic tribe communities.
On the last day of his three-day sojourn, Gandhi will have a 'darshan' in three temples. First in Varana, where he will also address a public meeting, then in Shankheshwar temple and later in Becharaji, where he will also address the 'Rojgar Adhikar Sabha'.
Gandhi will arrive in the Mehsana constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, where he will address women at 'Mahila Adhikar Sabha'.
He will end the visit on Monday with small corner meetings in Visnagar, the place from where the Patidar reservation stir initiated. He will then leave for Delhi.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Nov 11, 2017 05:08 pm | Updated Date: Nov 11, 2017 08:47 pm
Highlights
"What China does in a day for employment, Modi takes a year to do," says Rahul Gandhi
"We are in a battle with China," Gandhi stated at the corner meeting in Sabarkanta. "In 24 hours, China gives over 50,000 youths a job...tell us how many youths in India have a job?" He asked comparing the two nations. "The answer is 450 jobs. This is Modi's startup India," the Congress vice-president said. "What China does in a day, Modi takes a year to do," he added.
Rahul Gandhi receives rousing reception in Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was given a rousing reception in the Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar district where he also sported a garrison cap inscribed with the slogan “Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar”. He received the villagers standing on his campaign bus gate and soon after removed the cap, implying that the Congress and agitating Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) were yet to arrive at a conclusion on the issue of reservation for the Patidars under the OBC category.
As the Congress vice-president heads for lunch at a roadside outlet, people wearing ‘Rahul Gandhi masks’ gather in Prantij in Sabarkantha district, according to The Indian Express
Rahul Gandhi's expected schedule during his Gujarat election campaign on Monday:
9.50 am: Arrival at Ahmedabad Airport
1045 am: Swagat at Chiloda Circle, Gandhinagar
11.10 am: Swagat at Chala, Gandhinagar
11.30 am: Swagat at Prantij, Sabarkanta District
12 pm: Corner meeting at Prantij, Sabarkanta
1.30 pm: Corner meeting at Mehtapura Himmatnagar, Sabarkanta
2.45 pm: Corner meeting at Pratap School Ground, Idar, Sabarkanta
3.40 pm: Swagat at Vadali, Sabarkanta
4.15 pm: Public meeting at Khedbrahma, Sabarkanta
6.15 pm: Swagat at Hadad, Banaskantha district
7 pm: Swagat at DK Trivedi Circle, Ambaji, Banaskantha
7.10 pm: Visit to Ambaji Temple, Ambaji,
Overnight Stay at Circuit House, Ambaji, Banaskantha
With inputs from Darshan Desai
Six districts in three days
In his three-day road trip, Rahul will cover six districts of North Gujarat. He will hold meetings with women, villagers and different communities during the tour, party officials said.
He will also visit the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Saturday. In the recent weeks, Gandhi had conducted such campaign tours in Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat.
At a rally in Gandhinagar, Gandhi launched an attack at the Centre over its decision to revise the structure of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Dubbing the tax as Gabbar Singh Tax, Gandhi said, "there is no need for five different taxes — India needs only one tax." GST needs a structural reform, he added.
20:47 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi visits Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha
19:21 (IST)
19:08 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi should stop dreaming about sweeping Gujarat Assembly Elections, says Smriti Irani
19:05 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting at Khedbrahma, Sabarkanta
18:38 (IST)
18:15 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi reaches Vadali in Sabarkanta
17:25 (IST)
Visuals of Rahul Gandhi in Sabarkanta
17:08 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi tweets about changes in tax slabs, says "we want a true GST"
16:57 (IST)
"What China does in a day for employment, Modi takes a year to do," says Rahul Gandhi
"We are in a battle with China," Gandhi stated at the corner meeting in Sabarkanta. "In 24 hours, China gives over 50,000 youths a job...tell us how many youths in India have a job?" He asked comparing the two nations. "The answer is 450 jobs. This is Modi's startup India," the Congress vice-president said. "What China does in a day, Modi takes a year to do," he added.
16:53 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi slams BJP on issue of unemployment, asks what happened to Narendra Modi's promise of providing two crore jobs to youth
Rahul launched a scathing attack against the BJP on not meeting up with their promises of employment. "BJP told you there will be money, it didn't happen. They told you there will be jobs, it didn't happen," he said at a rally in Idar. He also said that education was becoming inaccessible in Gujarat, "90 percent colleges have been privatised, and they are in the hands of the rich," he said, adding that if the poor man wants to send their child to college, they have to shell out 10-15 lakhs. "This is the reality in hospitals in Gujarat as well, the hospitals are also privatised and in the hands of 5-10 people" he added.
"Every year, I will give the youth jobs...this is what Modi said, yet there are lakhs of youth in the state who don't have jobs," Rahul said. "We asked in parliament what happened to Modi's promise of providing two crore jobs in Parliament, the reply that we got was that the unemployment rate is the worst since the past 8 years," he asserted.
16:37 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says there is a battle between truth and lies in Gujarat
Gandhi addressed a 'Jan Adhikar Sabha' at Pratap School Ground in Idar. At the rally, he said that there is a war between truth and lies in Gujarat. In the last 22 years, there has been the truth given by the Congress party, and the side that the BJP has. BJP stole your water, your electricity; they took your land and did not give you what they promised. 60 percent of the land in Gujarat lies vacant, it would have been in the hands of the farmers, but now it is in the hands of the rich industrialists.
16:14 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to address corner meeting at Pratap School Ground, Idar, Sabarkanta soon
16:06 (IST)
GST needs structural changes, Gandhi asserts at Himmatnagar rally
"It is a good thing that due to pressure from Congress and the people of the country, the BJP government has brought many items from under 28 percent to 18 percent tax bracket," Rahul Gandhi said at a corner meeting at Mehtapura, Himmatnagar. "However, we are not happy and we will not stop. India does not need five different taxes but one tax. GST needs structural changes," he said, saying that instead of making a unified, simple tax, the government has implemented a "Gabbar Singh Tax".
With inputs from Darshan Desai
16:03 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi receives rousing reception in Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was given a rousing reception in the Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar district where he also sported a garrison cap inscribed with the slogan “Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar”. He received the villagers standing on his campaign bus gate and soon after removed the cap, implying that the Congress and agitating Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) were yet to arrive at a conclusion on the issue of reservation for the Patidars under the OBC category.
15:38 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi will soon attend corner meeting at Pratap School Ground, Idar, Sabarkanta
15:35 (IST)
Visuals from Yuva Rojgar Khedut Adhikar Navasarjan meeting at Mehtapura, Himmatnagar
15:33 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi interacts with children after Himmatnagar rally
15:29 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi on GST
"The aim of GST was to break the backbone of small and medium businesses in India and to strengthen the backbones of a selected few rich industrialists," the Congress leader said at the corner meeting in Himmatnagar. Gandhi reiterated that India needed a unified tax and a simple tax and not the "Gabbar Singh Tax" as he had been describing the tax regime to target the Narendra Modi government.
He emphasised that the government reduced GST on products from the 28 percent bracket to the 15 percent bracket thanks to the efforts from the opposition. He also said that the unified GST needs to become a reality and that it needs to remain limited to 18 percent. If they won't do it, then the Congress party will make sure it happens when they come to power.
15:21 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi attacks the government's priorities, saying, "We gave Rs 35,000 Crore for MGNREGA but Modi ji gave Rs 35,000 Crore for Tata Nano project."
15:15 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi slams demonetisation
"The government which tells people at 8 in the night that it is going to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes within 4 hours, does not know what is in the hearts of people," Rahul Gandhi said in a rally in Himmatnagar. He made an analogy that the BJP government lived in a "house without doors or windows" and that only such a government "which doesn't care about what's going on outside and who don't know about the people" could implement GST and the note ban
14:51 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot says it's been four years but 'acche din' are yet to arrive
Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia, AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot and other leaders joined Rahul Gandhi in Khedut Adhikaar Sabha in Himmatnagar.
Opposition leader Gehlot fired a salvo against the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that it has been four years, but there have been no 'acche din' yet. He claimed that BJP hasn't fulfilled their promises to the public and that the youth, farmers and the people are disappointed. He added that if BJP is given "a jolt in Gujarat elections," then they will wake up and finally do good for the people.
14:28 (IST)
Live updates from the corner meeting at Mehtapura, Himmatnagar
14:26 (IST)
Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's rally in Prantij, Sabarkanta District
14:06 (IST)
As the Congress vice-president heads for lunch at a roadside outlet, people wearing ‘Rahul Gandhi masks’ gather in Prantij in Sabarkantha district, according to The Indian Express
14:05 (IST)
13:51 (IST)
"But we are not satisfied yet. GST needs structural changes," Gandhi said
13:49 (IST)
The Congress vice-president said the Centre revised the tax rates on GST on Friday after coming under pressure from the Congress and the common man.
13:44 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's expected schedule during his Gujarat election campaign on Monday:
9.50 am: Arrival at Ahmedabad Airport
1045 am: Swagat at Chiloda Circle, Gandhinagar
11.10 am: Swagat at Chala, Gandhinagar
11.30 am: Swagat at Prantij, Sabarkanta District
12 pm: Corner meeting at Prantij, Sabarkanta
1.30 pm: Corner meeting at Mehtapura Himmatnagar, Sabarkanta
2.45 pm: Corner meeting at Pratap School Ground, Idar, Sabarkanta
3.40 pm: Swagat at Vadali, Sabarkanta
4.15 pm: Public meeting at Khedbrahma, Sabarkanta
6.15 pm: Swagat at Hadad, Banaskantha district
7 pm: Swagat at DK Trivedi Circle, Ambaji, Banaskantha
7.10 pm: Visit to Ambaji Temple, Ambaji,
Overnight Stay at Circuit House, Ambaji, Banaskantha
With inputs from Darshan Desai
13:39 (IST)
Six districts in three days
In his three-day road trip, Rahul will cover six districts of North Gujarat. He will hold meetings with women, villagers and different communities during the tour, party officials said.
He will also visit the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Saturday. In the recent weeks, Gandhi had conducted such campaign tours in Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat.
13:37 (IST)
"Bring the tax cap under GST from 28 percent to 18 percent," the Congress vice-president said in an election rally in Gandhinagar on Saturday.
13:24 (IST)
At a rally in Gandhinagar, Gandhi launched an attack at the Centre over its decision to revise the structure of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Dubbing the tax as Gabbar Singh Tax, Gandhi said, "there is no need for five different taxes — India needs only one tax." GST needs a structural reform, he added.
13:20 (IST)
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi began his three-day Gujarat tour on Saturday with a visit to the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar