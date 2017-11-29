Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be arriving for the sixth time on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday. This is the first leg of Rahul's election campaign in the state.

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi returns to Gujarat to visit the districts of Gir Somnath, Amreli & Bhavnagar. He will interact with citizens and hold public meetings regarding the issues they are facing. pic.twitter.com/ZrvhmzU7kN

After starting his visit with a darshan at Somnath Mandir, he will address a corner meeting at Visavadar in Junagadh and attend two meetings in Amreli. On the second day of campaigning, Rahul will commence his rallies with a public meeting in Lathi. He is also expected to visit the cities of Dhasa, Gadhada, Barvala and Vallabhipur. Rahul will have another public meeting Botad and he will complete his campaign with a sabha in Nari Chokdi in Bhavnagar.

The highlight of Rahul's last two-day tour to Gujarat on 24 November was the visit to the Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute run by Dalit activists, near Sanand town of Ahmedabad district. Apart from interacting with Dalits in Sanand, Rahul also interacted with fishermen, doctors, teachers and villagers on his route covering Porbandar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar and Dahod district.

In the last two months, not just Rahul, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national chief Amit Shah have been to the state several times.

Two days ago, Rahul targeted Modi in Gujarat and alleged that the latter did not want the "truth" behind the multi-crore Rafale deal and Jay Shah issue to come out before the Assembly election in his home state. He also alleged that the NDA government was delaying the Winter Session of Parliament as Modi was not ready to discuss the Rafale and Jay Shah issues in the House before the Gujarat polls.

With the Gujarat polls less than two weeks away, the BJP on Tuesday raked up the issue of an old US diplomatic cable which allegedly quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that "Hindu terror is a bigger threat" in India than the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and sought his explanation. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attacked Rahul in Ahmedabad and told him to "stop misleading the youth" in Gujarat.

According to this editorial in Firstpost, one of the principal tasks before Rahul Gandhi as Congress president will be to evolve strategies for countering Hindu nationalism without alienating Hindus and ensuring Other Backward Classes (OBC) politics doesn't affect the party.

Polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 seats, will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December.

Eighty-nine seats of the Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls in the first phase, while the remaining 93 seats in the central and northern regions would go to polls in the second phase.

