Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be arriving for the sixth time on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday. This is the first leg of Rahul's election campaign in the state.
Congress VP Rahul Gandhi returns to Gujarat to visit the districts of Gir Somnath, Amreli & Bhavnagar. He will interact with citizens and hold public meetings regarding the issues they are facing. pic.twitter.com/ZrvhmzU7kN
After starting his visit with a darshan at Somnath Mandir, he will address a corner meeting at Visavadar in Junagadh and attend two meetings in Amreli. On the second day of campaigning, Rahul will commence his rallies with a public meeting in Lathi. He is also expected to visit the cities of Dhasa, Gadhada, Barvala and Vallabhipur. Rahul will have another public meeting Botad and he will complete his campaign with a sabha in Nari Chokdi in Bhavnagar.
The highlight of Rahul's last two-day tour to Gujarat on 24 November was the visit to the Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute run by Dalit activists, near Sanand town of Ahmedabad district. Apart from interacting with Dalits in Sanand, Rahul also interacted with fishermen, doctors, teachers and villagers on his route covering Porbandar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar and Dahod district.
In the last two months, not just Rahul, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national chief Amit Shah have been to the state several times.
Two days ago, Rahul targeted Modi in Gujarat and alleged that the latter did not want the "truth" behind the multi-crore Rafale deal and Jay Shah issue to come out before the Assembly election in his home state. He also alleged that the NDA government was delaying the Winter Session of Parliament as Modi was not ready to discuss the Rafale and Jay Shah issues in the House before the Gujarat polls.
With the Gujarat polls less than two weeks away, the BJP on Tuesday raked up the issue of an old US diplomatic cable which allegedly quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that "Hindu terror is a bigger threat" in India than the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and sought his explanation. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attacked Rahul in Ahmedabad and told him to "stop misleading the youth" in Gujarat.
According to this editorial in Firstpost, one of the principal tasks before Rahul Gandhi as Congress president will be to evolve strategies for countering Hindu nationalism without alienating Hindus and ensuring Other Backward Classes (OBC) politics doesn't affect the party.
Polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 seats, will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December.
Eighty-nine seats of the Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls in the first phase, while the remaining 93 seats in the central and northern regions would go to polls in the second phase.
Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 01:27 pm | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017 01:30 pm
Highlights
Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi on Twitter
The Congress vice-president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2012, has promised to build 50 lakh new houses. In the next 5 years, Gandhi claimed, only 4.72 lakh houses were constructed.
Gandhi then asked Modi on Twitter if the promise will take 45 more years to be completed.
Updates for Wednesday, 29 November begin here.
Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi over delay in Winter Session
Speaking in Bayad, Aravalli district, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "na khaaonga, na khaane doonga" (Won't be corrupt, not allow others to be corrupt). "His new slogan seems to be 'na bolonga, na bolnedunga' (won't talk, nor will let others speak)," Gandhi said referring to the delay in Parliament Winter Session, which will now take place between 15 December to 5 January.
The Winter Session normally takes place in November. "This year the doors of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will open after the Gujarat polls. This is because prime minister Modi doesn’t want to discuss the Rafale deal or Jay Shah’s company," Gandhi claimed.
Rahul Gandhi further slams Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal
Gandhi asks a series of questions: “Did he (Narendra Modi) or did he not increase the price of Rafale aircrafts? Why did he take away the contract from the designated company and gave it to a company known to him? And did he follow the due procedure of following the deal through the cabinet?”
He demanded answers over the Rafale controversy and claimed the Winter Session of Parliament was postponed to after Gujarat polls as he doesn't want to confront these questions.
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over demonetisation, GST
Referring to GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, Gandhi said all small traders and businessmen were hit adversely by the move. "Narendra Modi destroyed these businessmen and ensured they were unemployed."
On demonetisation, "When you people were standing in the lines, did you see any industrialist standing in the queue with you? In all this, Amit Shah's son Jay Shah converted Rs 50,000 into Rs 80,000 crore."
UPA govt spent Rs 33,000 crore on MNREGA; Modi spent that amount on Tata Nano
Slamming Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said PM has spent Rs 1,30,000 crore on Tata Nano factories. "Your electricity, water goes to Tata Nano's factories. Thousands of acres has been snatched from you and given to them. After all this, have you even seen a Tata Nano?"
Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over Rafale deal, Jay Shah
Speaking at Gandhinagar, the Congress vice-president slammed BJP chief Amit Shah for the delay in Parliament's Winter Session and said it was done to ensure it is held after the Gujarat election to avoid answering questions on Jay Shah and the Rafale deal. ""This time (parliament) session will be held after Gujarat elections. Do you know the reason? Amit Shah's son converted Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 80 crore. The second reason is that 136 Rafale aircraft had to be bought. Narendra Modi went to France and changed the contract for his friend."
Rahul Gandhi to begin rally at 11.15 am at Gandhinagar
Congress vice-president will visit the following places today:
Dahegam, Gandhinagar (11.15 am)
Bayad, Aravalli district
Sathamba, Aravalli district
Lunawada, Mahisagar district
Santrampur, Mahisagar district
Fatehpur, Dahod district
Jhalod, Dahod district
College Ground, Dahod (6.15 pm)
Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi over Hafiz Saaed's release
Rahul Gandhi woos fisheries ministry in Gujarat
Reaching out to the fishermen community in Gujarat ahead of the next month's Assembly polls, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised to create a separate ministry for fisheries if the party comes to power at the Centre.
He criticised the BJP government in Gujarat for stopping the subsidy given to fishermen to buy diesel for their boats.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi alleged that the fishermen from Gujarat are now forced to venture deep into the sea because of the pollution caused by 10-15 industrialists, who are "Modiji's friends".
All of the work in Gujarat done only for 5 to 10 industrialists: Rahul
"In the last few years, all of the work in Gujarat has been done for just five to ten industrialists," said Rahul. "And those industrialists contributed to campaigning for Narendra Modi later on," he added.
"There should be a separate ministry for fisheries in Gujarat. And if Congress comes to power in Gujarat, we will do this," he said.
"But the most important fact is that Gujarat does not belong to five or ten industrialists. It belongs to the farmers and fishermen," he said.
Narendra Modi gave Rs 33,000 crore for Tata Nano factories: Rahul Gandhi
"Congress had given Rs 33,000 crore for NREGA. Narendra Modi gave the same amount for Tata Nano," said Rahul Gandhi in Porbandar.
"You lost your land, water, electricity for Tata Nano. And now, you are telling me that you did not see Tata Nano anywhere," said the Congress vice-president.
"Are you driving Tata Nano? The truth is that if a big industrialist asks for money from Narendra Modi, he is ready to give Rs 33,000 crore to that one person. But if every fisherman approaches him, they will not even get Rs 300 crore," he said.
Rahul Gandhi to meet fishermen first in Porbandar
After landing at the Porbandar airport tomorrow morning, Gandhi would start his tour by meeting local fishermen to understand their problems, a release by the party said.
In the afternoon, Gandhi would visit the DSK near Sanand. He will then arrive in Ahmedabad to take part in two separate interactive sessions, one with doctors and medical professionals and another with lecturers and primary school teachers.
Late evening, he will address a gathering in the Nikol area of the city, the release said.
"During his visit, Rahuljiwill accept a giant national flag, measuring 125 feet in length and 83 feet in height, from Dalit students of the Kendra. He will also address locals and Dalits of surrounding areas at the centre," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.
"This is the largest national flag ever made. Though it was meant to be presented to Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, he had refused to accept it when Dalits went to Gandhinagar in August. When Rahulji learned about it, he conveyed his desire to accept the flag with full honour," Doshi added.
Rahul Gandhi's schedule for today
10.45 am: Visit to the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi: Kirti Mandir, Porbandar
11.15 am: Meeting with fishermen at Fishing Harbour Ground, Porbandar
2.30 pm: Dalit Swabhiman Sabha at Dalit Shakti Kendra, Nani Devtati, Sanand - Bavla Road, Ahmedabad
4.15 pm: Interaction with representatives from the public health sector at Thakorebhai Desai Hall, Law Garden, Ahmedabad
5.30 pm: Interaction with representatives from the teaching community at Shahid Veer Mangal Pandey Hall, Ahmedabad
7.30 pm: Public meeting at Open Ground, Opposite Kunj Mall, Nikol, Ahmedabad
Rahul Gandhi on fifth visit to Gujarat
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Friday and Saturday to address election rallies, his fifth visit after Assembly polls were announced in the state next month.
Rahul will arrive on Friday morning at Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace Porbandar and address a public rally, focussing on issues of the fishing community.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference in Ahmedabad. Live:
Rahul Gandhi slams demonetisation, says only rich benefited from note ban
Rahul Gandhi also fired a salvo against demonetisation, saying that Modi delivered the 'magic' that he promised by turning notes to paper on November, the day he made the demonetisation announcement. He went on to question why the rich were not affected by this decision, which Modi said was to eradicate black money.
"Tell me one thing, did you see any rich man, clothed in suits, in those lines in front of the banks? These rich men, these Indian thieves, made their black money white through this magic," Rahul said.
He went on to say that it was farmers, small businessmen and others who were affected by this decision and that lakhs lost their jobs, but the rich were barely affected.
He made you stand in queues during demonetisation, he said at 8 at night that there will be magic. That your notes will no longer be legal tender, so that there is no black money.
Tell me one thing, did you see any rich man, clothed in suits, in those lines in front of the banks? These rich men, these Indian theives made their black money white through 'magic.'
Farmer purchase through cash, small businessmen interact with cash. These people were affected, lakhs lost jobs, but the rich were barely affected.
Rahul also questioned the government's approach to loan waivers, saying "big industrialists had loans worth crores waived, but when our adivasi brothers and farmers ask for a loan waiver, Modi and Jaitley say it is not their policy." He reprimanded the government for not doing enough for adivasis in Gujarat.
He concluded that he would not give you 'false promises' of 15 lakh crores, but he promised that if Congress comes to power, no industrialist would get Rs 35,000 crores of the people's money. "If someone does get the money, it will be the poor of Gujarat," he added.
Modi's magic only for rich industrialists, says Rahul
"We gave crores employment through MGNREGA. All that money, Modi gave to one company in one state," Rahul said about the Tata Nano project. "I want to ask you, do you see a Tata Nano anywhere in Gujarat? In the thousands of kilometres that I have travelled in Gujarat, I hope to see a Nano, but I don't even see one. This is Modi's magic, to make Rs 35,000 crore from the public funds disappear," he added.
Modi promised Rs 40,000 crores to adivasis, but only gave Rs 35,000 crore to Tata Nano project, accuses Rahul
At the Dahod rally, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi told that audience that in 2007, Modi had said as the Gujarat chief minister that he would give Rs 15,000 crore for adivasis in Gujarat. "Five years later, in 2012, he said that he will give Rs 40,000 crore to the community. Five years later, he will probably say that he will give 1 lakh crore to adivasis," Rahul quipped, adding that not even a rupee of these funds had been given to adivasis.
"On the other side he, in a minute, gave Rs 35,000 crore, land, your electricity, the water from River Narmada and other such resources to the company. All of this, to a select few industrialists," he added, slamming Modi's support to the Tata project.
Modi is scared ahead of Gujarat polls, alleges Rahul Gandhi
"I read in the newspaper that BJP is assembling magicians for the Gujarat assembly election, but I wondered, they already have expert specialists who are magicians, then why bother getting more of them?" Rahul questioned while addressing Adivasi Adhikar Sabha in Dahod. "It is because BJP is scared that their 'main magician' is going to fail," he said, poking a jab at prime minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that Modi has 'spun a lot of magic' in Gujarat but he has not met with any of his poll promises.
Rahul Gandhi addresses Adivasi Adhikar Sabha in Dahod
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Narendra Modi govt on two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat
See more photos from his rallies here
Before Rahul Gandhi reaches Santrampur, test your knowledge of Gujarat with a quiz
The Gujarat Assembly elections are almost upon us and that means it's time to brush up on your knowledge of the western state. Test your knowledge here.
Alienated tribals lament BJP, Congress' apathy, say they have lost hope from political parties
The intention of syncing the growth of each of the 4.33 crore voting individuals with that of the development of the state of Gujarat is evident in its ruling party's campaign slogan Ho Chu Vikas, Ho Chu Gujarat (I am Vikas, I am Gujarat). The individual doesn't become one with the grand collective as easily though, at least in the reality that lies beyond the spectre of rally and the sound of rhetoric.
One such reality is Gujarat's tribals, nearly 15 percent of the total voters in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. The census of 2011 recorded that the state of Gujarat was home to 89,17,174 Scheduled Tribes. In a BJP-dominated state, 16 out of 27 tribal seats across the state are Congress seats. To read into the mind of the tribal voter, Firstpost drove into the adivasibelt of South Gujarat and made stops at several villages in the districts Tapi, Navsari, Surat and Valsad.
Full report here
After Lunawada rally, Rahul to visit Santrampur in Mahisagar district
Rahul Gandhi speaking live at Lunawada, Mahisagar
Visuals of Rahul Gandhi interacting with citizens of Bayad, Aravalli
15:24 (IST)
Recap: Rahul Gandhi comforts 'distressed' Sanskrit teacher while campaigning in Gujarat
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, campaigning in Gujarat on Friday, hugged a teacher who said she was upset with the BJP government after two decades of service.
During the interaction, Sanskrit professor Ranjana Avasthi burst into tears while narrating her experiences with the state government. Avasthi alleged the BJP government exploited her by introducing fixed income for teachers. The Congress leader then stepped off stage and hugged Avasthi.
Read more here
In Porbandar, an unhappy fishermen community may harm BJP's chances
Bharat Bhai Modi, president of Porbandar Machhimar Boat Association, on behalf of fishermen community, explained his stance to Rahul. Bharat Bhai has been with the BJP for quite a long time. He was the party's Porbandar district president. On this backdrop, it could be gauged which way the political wind is blowing in the state.
It is being asked whether the president of Porbandar Machhimar Boat Association is going to switch sides. After the rally, Bharat Bhai said, "We are with the BJP. But, when it comes to the community, we can even go to Pakistan for talks."
Full analysis here
After Bayad, Rahul Gandhi to head for Lunawada in Mahisagar district
Visuals of Rahul Gandhi from his visit to Dahegam earlier today
What has BJP given to you (people of Gujarat) in the last 22 years? asks Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over unemployment
"Unemployment rates in Gujarat are highest today in the last eight years," said the Congress vice-preisdent.
Rahul Gandhi begins addressing rally in Bayad
Watch: Rahul Gandhi in Bayad
Rahul Gandhi reaches Bayad
Rahul Gandhi is given a rousing welcome at the Khedut Adhikar Sabha in Bayad amid chants of "Rahulji, you move forward, we are right behind you".
Rahul Gandhi reaches Dahegam
'Gujaratis looking to Congress for change'
Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman says Congress 'failed' to play role of responsible Opposition in Gujarat
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Congress in Gujarat has "failed" to play the role of a responsible Opposition.
The BJP leader also targeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over the alleged stalling of projects in Gujarat during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, and said he needs to answer certain questions related to that.
"Instead of replying to these questions, he keeps asking more questions. It is the responsibility of the opposition party to answer questions related to its government when it was in power at the Centre," she told reporters. Sitharaman was campaigning for the BJP for the next month's polls.
Read more here
Rahul Gandhi meets ex-Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki
Congress leader Jitu Patwari says support for Rahul reflects BJP's days in Gujarat are about to end
Congress' Gujarat campaign has been a test case of myopic political behavior. Rahul Gandhi, on whom rests the party's future, has not only shown a marked inability to understand the bigger picture, he has also steadily eroded Congress' strengths.
Read the full article here
Rahul Gandhi slams Vijay Rupani over Tricolour
On Friday, slamming Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani for not accepting a giant tricolour made by Dalits citing lack of space, Rahul Gandhi said he would have accepted even a 50,000 km-long national flag even if he had little space to keep it.
The Congress vice-president also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rupani have space in their hearts only for a few industrialists, but not Dalits, farmers and poor.
Gandhi was addressing a gathering of Dalits at Dalit Shakti Kendra, a vocational training institute near Sanand town in Ahmedabad district, where he accepted a 125 x 83.3 feet tricolour weighing 240 kg.
The national flag was earlier meant to be presented to Rupani. In August, the DSK had even carried the tricolour to Gandhinagar. However, officials at the collectorate had allegedly refused to accept it citing lack of space.
"This flag is not yours alone, but belongs to the entire country. He (Rupani) said he has no place to keep the flag. Even if you gave me a 15 km or 50,000 km-long flag, and even if I had one inch space to keep it, I would have taken it," Gandhi said.
"Like you, I have a huge space in my heart for this flag. It is the mindset of the BJP chief ministers or the prime minister that they have no space for this flag or your hard work. But they have the entire Gujarat for 5-10 industrialists, who can get any amount of space they want in Gujarat or across India," Gandhi said.
With inputs from PTI
Rahul Gandhi conveys his condolences to the family of Parikshit Mistry in Gandhinagar
Rahul Gandhi visits family of late AICC secretary, Mirza Irshad Baig in Gandhinagar
Rahul Gandhi offers condolences in Egypt mosque attack
Condemning the ghastly incident in the North Sinai region of Egypt which killed 235 people, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the people affected and said, "We stand with Egypt and its people today. Our thoughts are with the innocent victims and their families."