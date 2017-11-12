Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Day 2 LIVE updates: 'Modi disrespected PM when in Opposition; won't do the same,' says Congress VP

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day campaign tour of north Gujarat from Saturday, will be campaigning from Banaskantha to Patan on Sunday.
On the first leg of the campaign on Saturday, Gandhi tore into the Centre's decision to revise tax rates for the goods and services tax (GST), saying a structural reform is necessary in the policy.
Seeking to take credit for the Centre's decision to reduce the GST rates on a number of items, Gandhi on Saturday said he would not rest till the five-slab "Gabbar Singh Tax" was converted into the "Goods and Services Tax" with an 18-per cent cap.
The Gandhi scion, who launched his poll campaign tour of north Gujarat after offering prayers at the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on Saturday, again raked up the issue of a company of Jay Shah, the son of BJP president Amit Shah.
"We pressured (the Centre), the people of Gujarat, small shopkeepers put pressure and I am happy to say that Arun Jaitleyji has shifted many items to the 18-per cent slab from the 28 percent tax bracket under the GST," he told a public meeting in this north Gujarat town.
"With five slabs, it is the Gabbar Singh Tax, but with one tax, it is the GST. Neither Gujarat nor India needs the Gabbar Singh Tax. The Congress had clearly told the BJP that there should be one tax with an 18 percent cap and a simple tax," Gandhi added.
The 47-year-old Amethi MP said the "Gabbar Singh Tax" had caused damage to the small and medium scale businesses in Gujarat and elsewhere in the country.
"This Gabbar Singh Tax is looting the small people of this country. This Gabbar Singh Tax is only aimed at breaking the back of the small and medium scale industries of Gujarat and (the rest of) the country.
"This GST has damaged Gujarat and India. Good that they (Centre) brought some changes in it on Friday. But, we will not stop at this. We will stop only when Gujarat and India get the GST and not the Gabbar Singh Tax," he added.
The Congress leader said the GST, a landmark tax reform which subsumed a host of central and state levies, needed structural changes.
"The GST cap should be at 18 per cent. If they (Centre) do not do it, we will put pressure on them, and if they still do not do it, we will do it soon after forming the government. The GST requires structural changes," he added.
On Friday, the tax rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates to beauty products, wigs and wristwatches, were cut by the GST Council to provide relief to consumers and businesses in the backdrop of an economic slowdown.
The Gandhi scion said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent about the company of Jay Shah, the turnover of which, as per a media report, rose from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in a few months after the BJP came to power at the Centre.
"Modiji used to say he would be a chowkidar (watchman), but now people are asking whether he is a chowkidar or a bhagidar (collaborator)," he said.
A report in a news portal had alleged wrongdoings in the company owned by Jay Shah, a charge vehemently rejected by the latter and his father. Jay Shah has also filed a criminal defamation case against the news portal.
Gandhi claimed that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, where polling took place on 9 November, had done a better work than the BJP regime in Gujarat, which goes to the polls in December.
"The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh opened four medical colleges, but in Gujarat, no (new) medical college has come up.
"The Himachal government did not close down a single school, but the Gujarat government shut down 13,000 government schools. Himachal gave 14 lakh houses to the poor (under a scheme), but in Gujarat, the number of houses given by the government was half of that. Gujarat also lags behind Himachal in education and generating jobs," he said.
Meanwhile, BJP workers showed black flags to the Congress vice-president in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district in north Gujarat.
The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases — on 9 and 14 December.
Published Date: Nov 12, 2017 12:20 pm | Updated Date: Nov 12, 2017 03:22 pm
Highlights
Visuals from Danta in Banaskantha district, where Rahul Gandhi got down from the tour bus to meet the crowd that had gathered
Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Congress volunteers on Sunday
Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Congress' social media volunteers on Sunday
'When Modi was in Opposition, he disrespected the PM'
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday that said that the Congress speaks the truth and the truth about Gujarat is, "Development has gone crazy here".
About Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Whatever we do, spot Modi's faults or disturb BJP, we won't disrespect PM's position. When Modi Ji was in the Opposition, he used to speak with disrespect about the prime minister (Manmohan Singh). That is the difference between us and them: no matter what Modi says about us, we'll not go beyond a certain point as he is the prime minister."
'Tweets on political issues are mine'
On Sunday, during an interaction with social media and IT volunteers in Banaskantha, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a team of three to four persons who reflect on ideas and suggestions given by him before tweeting out of official Twitter profiles.
"We reflect on ideas, there is a team of 3-4 people, to whom I give suggestions and after fine tuning them we tweet. Routine work, like birthday wishes isn't done by me, I give little inputs on it, tweets on political issues are mine."
Rahul Gandhi explains how the Congress handles social media
Visuals from Gandhi's interaction with social media volunteers at Banaskantha on Sunday morning
Following is the expected schedule for Sunday's leg of Rahul Gandhi's Navsarjan Yatra:
· 10 am : Interaction with social media and IT Volunteers at Ambaji International Hotel, Ambaji, Banaskantha district
· 11:15 am : Swagat at Danta, Banaskantha
· 12 pm : Public meeting at Rampur Cross Road, Palanpur
· 1 pm : Swagat at Mota, Banaskantha
· 1:30 pm : Corner meeting at Hawai Pillar Ground, Deesa, Banaskantha district
· 2:30 pm : Swagat by Bhildi, Banaskantha district
· 3:30 pm : Visit to Wadinath Temple, Thara
· 3:45 pm : Corner meeting at OP Plaza Ground, Thara
· 4:45 pm : Visit to Sada Ram Bapu Ashram at Totana, Banaskantha district
· 5:15 pm : Swagat at Roda, Patan district
· 6 pm : Swagat at Kansada Darwaja, Patan
· 6:15 pm : Public meeting at Pragati Maidan, Patan
On Day 2 of the Navsarjan Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will travel from Banaskantha to Patan in Gujarat, meeting citizen groups along the way
"What China does in a day for employment, Modi takes a year to do," says Rahul Gandhi
"We are in a battle with China," Gandhi stated at the corner meeting in Sabarkanta. "In 24 hours, China gives over 50,000 youths a job...tell us how many youths in India have a job?" He asked comparing the two nations. "The answer is 450 jobs. This is Modi's startup India," the Congress vice-president said. "What China does in a day, Modi takes a year to do," he added.
Rahul Gandhi receives rousing reception in Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was given a rousing reception in the Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar district where he also sported a garrison cap inscribed with the slogan “Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar”. He received the villagers standing on his campaign bus gate and soon after removed the cap, implying that the Congress and agitating Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) were yet to arrive at a conclusion on the issue of reservation for the Patidars under the OBC category.
As the Congress vice-president heads for lunch at a roadside outlet, people wearing ‘Rahul Gandhi masks’ gather in Prantij in Sabarkantha district, according to The Indian Express
Rahul Gandhi's expected schedule during his Gujarat election campaign on Monday:
9.50 am: Arrival at Ahmedabad Airport
1045 am: Swagat at Chiloda Circle, Gandhinagar
11.10 am: Swagat at Chala, Gandhinagar
11.30 am: Swagat at Prantij, Sabarkanta District
12 pm: Corner meeting at Prantij, Sabarkanta
1.30 pm: Corner meeting at Mehtapura Himmatnagar, Sabarkanta
2.45 pm: Corner meeting at Pratap School Ground, Idar, Sabarkanta
3.40 pm: Swagat at Vadali, Sabarkanta
4.15 pm: Public meeting at Khedbrahma, Sabarkanta
6.15 pm: Swagat at Hadad, Banaskantha district
7 pm: Swagat at DK Trivedi Circle, Ambaji, Banaskantha
7.10 pm: Visit to Ambaji Temple, Ambaji,
Overnight Stay at Circuit House, Ambaji, Banaskantha
With inputs from Darshan Desai
Six districts in three days
In his three-day road trip, Rahul will cover six districts of North Gujarat. He will hold meetings with women, villagers and different communities during the tour, party officials said.
He will also visit the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Saturday. In the recent weeks, Gandhi had conducted such campaign tours in Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat.
At a rally in Gandhinagar, Gandhi launched an attack at the Centre over its decision to revise the structure of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Dubbing the tax as Gabbar Singh Tax, Gandhi said, "there is no need for five different taxes — India needs only one tax." GST needs a structural reform, he added.
15:22 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Deesa, Banaskantha
15:21 (IST)
Recap: On Day 2 of Rahul Gandhi's 'Navsarjan with Congress', Congress vice-president attacks note ban, demonetisation and the developments regarding Jay Shah
Asserting that the Centre's decision to reduce the GST rates on a number of items was due to pressure from the Opposition, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he would not rest till the five-slab "Gabbar Singh Tax" was converted into the "Goods and Services Tax" with an 18 percent cap.
The Gandhi scion, who launched his poll campaign in north Gujarat after offering prayers at the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, said that GST was in dire need of structural changes. "It is good that the Congress party and the people of this country pressurised BJP to bring down many items from 28 percent bracket to 18 percent. However, we are not happy and we shall not stop. India does not need five different taxes but one tax. GST needs structural change," he said.
Read more here
15:15 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi is now expected to visit Wadinath Temple in Thara soon
14:59 (IST)
More visuals from the rally in Banaskantha district
14:57 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi addresses the audience in Palanpur. Twitter@ashokgehlot51
14:47 (IST)
Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's public address in Palanpur, Banaskantha district
14:32 (IST)
#Recap: Rahul Gandhi says Congress won't disrespect the prime minister's position
On Sunday, the Congress leader said, "Whatever we do, spot Modi's faults or disturb BJP, we won't disrespect PM's position. When Modi Ji was in the Opposition, he used to speak with disrespect about the prime minister (Manmohan Singh). That is the difference between us and them: no matter what Modi says about us, we'll not go beyond a certain point as he is the prime minister."
14:10 (IST)
Here are pictures from the events Rahul Gandhi took part in on the second day of the Navsarjan Yatra on Sunday.
13:58 (IST)
Comparing Gujarat with Himachal Pradesh
With the two Indian states, namely Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, going to polls this season, Rahul Gandhi compared the achievements of the Congress-led Himachal government with those of the BJP-led state government in Gujarat.
Gandhi also claimed that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, where polling took place on 9 November, had done better work than the BJP regime in Gujarat, which goes to the polls in December. He claimed that development in Himachal Pradesh far exceeded the 'Gujarat Model'.
"The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh opened four medical colleges, but in Gujarat, no (new) medical college has come up," Gandhi said. "The Himachal government did not close down a single school, but the Gujarat government shut down 13,000 government schools. Himachal gave 14 lakh houses to the poor (under a scheme), but in Gujarat, the number of houses given by the government was half of that. Gujarat also lags behind Himachal in education and generating jobs," he said.
13:53 (IST)
On GST and demonetisation
The two issues around which Rahul Gandhi has focussed his rally speeches in Gujarat have been GST and demonetisation. On Saturday, claimed in a rally in Himmatnagar that the current tax slabs were designed to benefit the rich. "The aim of GST was to break the backbone of small and medium businesses in India and to strengthen the backbones of a selected few rich industrialists," Gandhi emphasised that India needed a unified tax and simple tax and if the BJP-led Central government did not manage to fix GST, then the Congress party will make sure it happens "when they come to power".
The 47-year-old Amethi MP also slammed demonetisation, saying, "The government which tells people at 8 pm in the night that it is going to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes within four hours, does not know what is in the hearts of people." He made an analogy that the BJP government lived in a "house without doors or windows" and that only such a government "which doesn't care about what's going on outside and who don't know what the people need" could implement the note ban.
13:44 (IST)
Visuals from Danta in Banaskantha district, where Rahul Gandhi got down from the tour bus to meet the crowd that had gathered
13:25 (IST)
Crowds gather around Rahul Gandhi's bus on Sunday as he campaigns through Gujarat during the road trip
13:22 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd on the second leg of the Navsarjan Yatra. Image courtesy: Twitter@ashokgehlot51
13:14 (IST)
Congress VP addresses crowd in Gujarati
Rahul Gandhi went beyond the typical Gujarati greeting "kem chho", and spoke an entire sentence in Gujarati, stating that, "Gujarat ma Modiji aave, Amit Shahji aave, UP na CM Yogiji aave, toye Bhajap sarkar nahi aave (Even if Modi, Amit Shah or UP chief minister Yogiji comes to Gujarat, a BJP government won't come to the state)"
13:03 (IST)
'Running on schedule'
Rahul Gandhi's programme on the second day of the Navsarjan Yatra on Sunday is running on time, as per schedule. Here are the events for the rest of the day:
· 1 pm : Swagat at Mota, Banaskantha
· 1:30 pm : Corner meeting at Hawai Pillar Ground, Deesa, Banaskantha district
· 2:30 pm : Swagat by Bhildi, Banaskantha district
· 3:30 pm : Visit to Wadinath Temple, Thara
· 3:45 pm : Corner meeting at OP Plaza Ground, Thara
· 4:45 pm : Visit to Sada Ram Bapu Ashram at Totana, Banaskantha district
· 5:15 pm : Swagat at Roda, Patan district
· 6 pm : Swagat at Kansada Darwaja, Patan
· 6:15 pm : Public meeting at Pragati Maidan, Patan
12:59 (IST)
'That's the difference between us and them'
Reiterating Rahul Gandhi's words, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted to say, "No matter what Modi ji says about us, we will not go beyond a certain point."
12:49 (IST)
Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Congress volunteers on Sunday
12:38 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Congress' social media volunteers on Sunday
12:22 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Gujarat CM
Speaking at a gathering, Congress vice-president said that corruption is rampant in Gujarat. "There are several corruption charges against chief minister Vijay Rupani. I spoke to several Gujarati businessmen who said there is corruption in Gujarat," said Gandhi as per CNN-News18.
12:00 (IST)
BJP pays social media, claims Rahul Gandhi
According to The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi said, “BJP has paid social media while Congress has free social media that believes in and propagates only truth."
11:51 (IST)
As he begins the second leg of the Navsarjan Yatra on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi will meet Gujarati youths at several points. Here is a video from Saturday released by Ashok Gehlot on Twitter:
11:20 (IST)
'When Modi was in Opposition, he disrespected the PM'
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday that said that the Congress speaks the truth and the truth about Gujarat is, "Development has gone crazy here".
About Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Whatever we do, spot Modi's faults or disturb BJP, we won't disrespect PM's position. When Modi Ji was in the Opposition, he used to speak with disrespect about the prime minister (Manmohan Singh). That is the difference between us and them: no matter what Modi says about us, we'll not go beyond a certain point as he is the prime minister."
11:15 (IST)
'Won't disrespect the prime minister's position'
10:57 (IST)
'Tweets on political issues are mine'
On Sunday, during an interaction with social media and IT volunteers in Banaskantha, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a team of three to four persons who reflect on ideas and suggestions given by him before tweeting out of official Twitter profiles.
"We reflect on ideas, there is a team of 3-4 people, to whom I give suggestions and after fine tuning them we tweet. Routine work, like birthday wishes isn't done by me, I give little inputs on it, tweets on political issues are mine."
10:54 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi explains how the Congress handles social media
10:48 (IST)
The Congress leader even took to Twitter on Saturday to assert his demand for a cap on GST rates at 18 percent
10:46 (IST)
Prior to that, Gandhi attacked the Centre for the revision of GST rates
Asserting that the Centre's decision to reduce the GST rates on a number of items was due to pressure from the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi said he would not rest till the five-slab "Gabbar Singh Tax" was converted into the "Goods and Services Tax" with an 18 percent cap.
The Gandhi scion, who launched his poll campaign in north Gujarat after offering prayers at the Akshardham temple, said that GST was in dire need of structural changes.
"It is good that the Congress party and the people of this country pressurised BJP to bring down many items from 28 percent bracket to 18 percent. However, we are not happy and we shall not stop. India does not need five different taxes but one tax. GST needs structural change," he said.
10:41 (IST)
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also accompanied Gandhi on the first day of the yatra
10:38 (IST)
As the second leg of the three day tour prepares to kick off from Danta, the first leg ended on Saturday with a visit to Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha
10:29 (IST)
Visuals from Gandhi's interaction with social media volunteers at Banaskantha on Sunday morning
10:25 (IST)
Visuals from Gandhi's interaction with social media volunteers at Banaskantha on Sunday morning
10:22 (IST)
Following is the expected schedule for Sunday's leg of Rahul Gandhi's Navsarjan Yatra:
· 10 am : Interaction with social media and IT Volunteers at Ambaji International Hotel, Ambaji, Banaskantha district
· 11:15 am : Swagat at Danta, Banaskantha
· 12 pm : Public meeting at Rampur Cross Road, Palanpur
· 1 pm : Swagat at Mota, Banaskantha
· 1:30 pm : Corner meeting at Hawai Pillar Ground, Deesa, Banaskantha district
· 2:30 pm : Swagat by Bhildi, Banaskantha district
· 3:30 pm : Visit to Wadinath Temple, Thara
· 3:45 pm : Corner meeting at OP Plaza Ground, Thara
· 4:45 pm : Visit to Sada Ram Bapu Ashram at Totana, Banaskantha district
· 5:15 pm : Swagat at Roda, Patan district
· 6 pm : Swagat at Kansada Darwaja, Patan
· 6:15 pm : Public meeting at Pragati Maidan, Patan
10:14 (IST)
Route map of the Congress vice-president's travel on Sunday. Image courtesy: Twitter@INCIndia
10:10 (IST)
Gandhi's schedule starts at 11.15 am on Sunday from Danta in Banaskantha district, but he will interact with social media and IT volunteers at Ambaji International Hotel prior to that.
The second day of the yatra ends at 6.15 pm at Pragati Maidan in Patan.
10:06 (IST)
On Day 2 of the Navsarjan Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will travel from Banaskantha to Patan in Gujarat, meeting citizen groups along the way
08:54 (IST)
Updates for the second day of campaign on Sunday begin here
20:47 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi visits Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha
19:21 (IST)
19:08 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi should stop dreaming about sweeping Gujarat Assembly Elections, says Smriti Irani
19:05 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting at Khedbrahma, Sabarkanta
18:38 (IST)
18:15 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi reaches Vadali in Sabarkanta
17:25 (IST)
Visuals of Rahul Gandhi in Sabarkanta
17:08 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi tweets about changes in tax slabs, says "we want a true GST"
16:57 (IST)
"What China does in a day for employment, Modi takes a year to do," says Rahul Gandhi
"We are in a battle with China," Gandhi stated at the corner meeting in Sabarkanta. "In 24 hours, China gives over 50,000 youths a job...tell us how many youths in India have a job?" He asked comparing the two nations. "The answer is 450 jobs. This is Modi's startup India," the Congress vice-president said. "What China does in a day, Modi takes a year to do," he added.
16:53 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi slams BJP on issue of unemployment, asks what happened to Narendra Modi's promise of providing two crore jobs to youth
Rahul launched a scathing attack against the BJP on not meeting up with their promises of employment. "BJP told you there will be money, it didn't happen. They told you there will be jobs, it didn't happen," he said at a rally in Idar. He also said that education was becoming inaccessible in Gujarat, "90 percent colleges have been privatised, and they are in the hands of the rich," he said, adding that if the poor man wants to send their child to college, they have to shell out 10-15 lakhs. "This is the reality in hospitals in Gujarat as well, the hospitals are also privatised and in the hands of 5-10 people" he added.
"Every year, I will give the youth jobs...this is what Modi said, yet there are lakhs of youth in the state who don't have jobs," Rahul said. "We asked in parliament what happened to Modi's promise of providing two crore jobs in Parliament, the reply that we got was that the unemployment rate is the worst since the past 8 years," he asserted.
16:37 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says there is a battle between truth and lies in Gujarat
Gandhi addressed a 'Jan Adhikar Sabha' at Pratap School Ground in Idar. At the rally, he said that there is a war between truth and lies in Gujarat. In the last 22 years, there has been the truth given by the Congress party, and the side that the BJP has. BJP stole your water, your electricity; they took your land and did not give you what they promised. 60 percent of the land in Gujarat lies vacant, it would have been in the hands of the farmers, but now it is in the hands of the rich industrialists.
16:14 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to address corner meeting at Pratap School Ground, Idar, Sabarkanta soon
16:06 (IST)
GST needs structural changes, Gandhi asserts at Himmatnagar rally
"It is a good thing that due to pressure from Congress and the people of the country, the BJP government has brought many items from under 28 percent to 18 percent tax bracket," Rahul Gandhi said at a corner meeting at Mehtapura, Himmatnagar. "However, we are not happy and we will not stop. India does not need five different taxes but one tax. GST needs structural changes," he said, saying that instead of making a unified, simple tax, the government has implemented a "Gabbar Singh Tax".
With inputs from Darshan Desai
16:03 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi receives rousing reception in Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was given a rousing reception in the Patidar dominated Majra village in Gandhinagar district where he also sported a garrison cap inscribed with the slogan “Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar”. He received the villagers standing on his campaign bus gate and soon after removed the cap, implying that the Congress and agitating Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) were yet to arrive at a conclusion on the issue of reservation for the Patidars under the OBC category.