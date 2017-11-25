Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Day 2 LIVE: Congress VP mocks Narendra Modi over Hafiz Saeed's release, says 'hugplomacy' failed

Recap: Rahul turns emotional, hugs lecturer on listening to her woes

In a gesture that touched many hearts, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hugged a part-time woman lecturer after listening to her plight during an interactive session with the teaching community of Gujarat.

Ranjana Avasthi, a PhD holder, was among the lecturers, professors and schoolteachers invited to attend a session with Gandhi, who is on a two-day campaign tour of Gujarat ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls next month.

With a choked voice, Avasthi, who claimed to be a part -time teacher, explained how several lecturers in Gujarat like her are being "denied" their basic right, be it adequate remuneration, medical leaves or pension.

"Ever since I completed my PhD in Sanskrit in 1994, we have been living in a miserable condition. Even after 22 years of service as a part-time lecturer, our salary is just Rs 12,000 per month."

"We were not even granted maternity leave. We have seen some of the worst days of our life during this service," said Avasthi with a heavy heart.

"Now, the government is planning to annul our entire service by offering us Rs 40,000 salary under a fixed-pay regime. Like others, we also wanted to retire with pension benefits to be able to live a respectable life. But now, there is no hope. Only we know what kind of struggle we did and what kind of pain we have gone through," said a teary-eyed Avasthi.

Moved by Avasthi's representation, Gandhi, who was holding his mike and listening to her plight, paused for a moment and said, "Sometimes, you can't answer some questions with words." The 47-year-old Congress MP then put down his mike on the dais and walked towards the lecturer, sitting on the middle row of the hall, to console her.

-PTI