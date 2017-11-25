Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Day 2 LIVE: Congress VP mocks Narendra Modi over Hafiz Saeed's release, says 'hugplomacy' failed

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat on Friday and Saturday to address election rallies, his fifth visit after Assembly polls were announced in the state next month.
On Saturday, Rahul is set to visit various villages and towns on his journey covering Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar and Dahod districts.
Rahul will visit Dehgam in Gandhinagar district and then leave for Aravalli's Bayad region for a corner meeting.
He will have another meeting in Lunawada in the newly-formed Mahisagar district and yet one more at Santrampur.
Rahul will then reach Dahod district and address a gathering of Congress workers. More meetings have been planned in Dahod to be followed by a public meeting. He will leave then leave for New Delhi from Vadodara.
Earlier on Friday morning, Rahul arrived at Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace Porbandar and addressed a public rally, focussing on issues of the fishing community. Reaching out to the fishermen community in Gujarat ahead of the next month's Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi promised to create a separate ministry for fisheries if the party comes to power at the Centre.
He criticised the BJP government in Gujarat for stopping the subsidy given to fishermen to buy diesel for their boats.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul alleged that the fishermen from Gujarat are now forced to venture deep into the sea because of the pollution caused by 10-15 industrialists, who are "Modiji's friends".
Addressing another rally in Sanand, he slammed Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani for reportedly not accepting a giant tricolour made by Dalits citing lack of space. Rahul said he would have accepted even a 50,000 kilometre-long national flag even if he had little space to keep it.
The Congress vice president also said that Modi and Rupani have space in their hearts only for a few industrialists, but not Dalits, farmers and the poor.
Rahul was addressing a gathering of Dalits at Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute near Sanand town in Ahmedabad district, where he accepted a 125 x 83.3 feet tricolour weighing 240 kilograms.
The national flag was earlier meant to be presented to Rupani. In August, the DSK had even carried the tricolour to Gandhinagar. However, officials at the collectorate had allegedly refused to accept it citing lack of space.
Published Date: Nov 25, 2017 10:15 am | Updated Date: Nov 25, 2017 10:23 am
All of the work in Gujarat done only for 5 to 10 industrialists: Rahul
"In the last few years, all of the work in Gujarat has been done for just five to ten industrialists," said Rahul. "And those industrialists contributed to campaigning for Narendra Modi later on," he added.
"There should be a separate ministry for fisheries in Gujarat. And if Congress comes to power in Gujarat, we will do this," he said.
"But the most important fact is that Gujarat does not belong to five or ten industrialists. It belongs to the farmers and fishermen," he said.
Narendra Modi gave Rs 33,000 crore for Tata Nano factories: Rahul Gandhi
"Congress had given Rs 33,000 crore for NREGA. Narendra Modi gave the same amount for Tata Nano," said Rahul Gandhi in Porbandar.
"You lost your land, water, electricity for Tata Nano. And now, you are telling me that you did not see Tata Nano anywhere," said the Congress vice-president.
"Are you driving Tata Nano? The truth is that if a big industrialist asks for money from Narendra Modi, he is ready to give Rs 33,000 crore to that one person. But if every fisherman approaches him, they will not even get Rs 300 crore," he said.
10:23 (IST)
Recap: Rahul turns emotional, hugs lecturer on listening to her woes
In a gesture that touched many hearts, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hugged a part-time woman lecturer after listening to her plight during an interactive session with the teaching community of Gujarat.
Ranjana Avasthi, a PhD holder, was among the lecturers, professors and schoolteachers invited to attend a session with Gandhi, who is on a two-day campaign tour of Gujarat ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls next month.
With a choked voice, Avasthi, who claimed to be a part -time teacher, explained how several lecturers in Gujarat like her are being "denied" their basic right, be it adequate remuneration, medical leaves or pension.
"Ever since I completed my PhD in Sanskrit in 1994, we have been living in a miserable condition. Even after 22 years of service as a part-time lecturer, our salary is just Rs 12,000 per month."
"We were not even granted maternity leave. We have seen some of the worst days of our life during this service," said Avasthi with a heavy heart.
"Now, the government is planning to annul our entire service by offering us Rs 40,000 salary under a fixed-pay regime. Like others, we also wanted to retire with pension benefits to be able to live a respectable life. But now, there is no hope. Only we know what kind of struggle we did and what kind of pain we have gone through," said a teary-eyed Avasthi.
Moved by Avasthi's representation, Gandhi, who was holding his mike and listening to her plight, paused for a moment and said, "Sometimes, you can't answer some questions with words." The 47-year-old Congress MP then put down his mike on the dais and walked towards the lecturer, sitting on the middle row of the hall, to console her.
10:10 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi over Hafiz Saaed's release
10:06 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi will be addressing several public rallies today
10:00 (IST)
Visuals of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ahmedabad yesterday
09:57 (IST)
09:53 (IST)
Updates for 25 November, 2017 begin here.
15:43 (IST)
14:54 (IST)
14:08 (IST)
13:16 (IST)
12:27 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's challenge will be to win Hindu hearts
The principal tasks before Rahul Gandhi as Congress president will be to evolve strategies for countering Hindu nationalism without alienating the Hindus and ensuring Other Backward Classes (OBC) politics doesn't stump the party. These two tasks dwarf the challenges most media commentators have identified for Rahul — those of forging alliances with regional players and building the party organisation.
12:19 (IST)
12:14 (IST)
12:12 (IST)
12:10 (IST)
12:08 (IST)
12:05 (IST)
12:01 (IST)
11:51 (IST)
11:34 (IST)
11:32 (IST)
11:31 (IST)
11:02 (IST)
10:53 (IST)
10:44 (IST)
10:33 (IST)
10:23 (IST)
10:14 (IST)
10:04 (IST)
09:52 (IST)
09:46 (IST)
09:43 (IST)
