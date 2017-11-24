Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Day 1 LIVE: Congress VP due to arrive in Porbandar, will first meet fishermen

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Friday and Saturday to address election rallies, his fifth visit after Assembly polls were announced in the state next month.
Rahul will arrive on Friday morning at Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace Porbandar and address a public rally, focussing on issues of the fishing community.
Thereafter, he will visit Ahmedabad's Dalit Shakti Kendra where he will be presented a mammoth Indian flag made by Dalit workers which activists say the Chief Minister's Office and other officials refused to accept.
He will interact with community representatives in Ahmedabad besides meeting doctors, nurses, paramedics and small scale pharmaceutical manufacturers.
In the evening, he will meet with the teaching community — university professors, primary teachers and ad hock teachers. He will wrap up the day's programme by addressing a public gathering at Bhakti ground in the Patidar-dominated area of Nikol, Naroda.
On Saturday, Rahul will visit Dehgam in Gandhinagar district and then leave for Aravalli's Bayad region for a corner meeting.
He will have another meeting in Lunawada in the newly-formed Mahisagar district and yet one more at Santrampur.
Rahul will then reach Dahod district and address a gathering of Congress workers. More meetings have been planned in Dahod to be followed by a public meeting. He will leave Gujarat from Vadodara.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 10:25 am | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 10:53 am
10:53 (IST)
Courting Hardik, ridiculing GST: Are Rahul Gandhi's blunders hurting Congress' prospects?
The Congress had always served as the benchmark against whom political parties have measured their fortunes. The GoP until recently held the majority in Upper House and even in its apparent ill health, continues to govern a clutch of states. Narendra Modi-led BJP may seem invincible right now but as the cliché goes, even a week is a long time in politics, leave alone couple of years when the prime minister must return to seek a mandate.
This makes it difficult to understand the power anxiety that is driving Congress into making a series of blunders. It is hardly prudent to put a tax reform in motion, debate extensively in Parliament to make it "better" and more "suitable for the common man", and then wash hands off it during implementation to tap into the discontent caused by the disruption.
It is tough to believe that Congress mandarins were oblivious to the possibility that GST implementation blues are temporal, and when the disruption eventually settles the BJP will be more than happy to claim the sole credit for it. A few years down the line, the Congress might even be remembered as the party that disowned a major tax reform for electoral gains, for that is the nature of narratives.
Read full article here
10:44 (IST)
10:33 (IST)
10:23 (IST)
Tricolour to be given to Rahul Gandhi made by Dalit Shakti Kendra members in Sanand
The highlight of his two-day tour is the visit to the Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute run by Dalit activists, near Sanand town of Ahmedabad district on Saturday.
According to the founder of the DSK, Martin Macwan, the giant flag was made as part of their movement to end untouchability in the country.
"This flag, made from khadi and weighing around 240 kilograms, was prepared by around 100 DSK students from Dalit and backward communities. Though we went to Gandhinagar to hand it over to the chief minister on August 11, he did not meet us. Officials at the Gandhinagar collectorate also refused to accept it, saying they don't have the space to keep it," Macwan said.
"It was disheartening because we just wanted to spread the message and wanted to urge the chief minister to do his bit in Gujarat to end the practice of untouchability. When Rahul Gandhi learned about it, he informed us that he will accept the flag when he will visit the DSK tomorrow (Saturday)," Macwan added.
-PTI
10:14 (IST)
10:04 (IST)
09:52 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's travel map for the day
09:46 (IST)
09:43 (IST)
