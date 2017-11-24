Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Day 1 LIVE: Congress VP due to arrive in Porbandar, will first meet fishermen

Courting Hardik, ridiculing GST: Are Rahul Gandhi's blunders hurting Congress' prospects?

The Congress had always served as the benchmark against whom political parties have measured their fortunes. The GoP until recently held the majority in Upper House and even in its apparent ill health, continues to govern a clutch of states. Narendra Modi-led BJP may seem invincible right now but as the cliché goes, even a week is a long time in politics, leave alone couple of years when the prime minister must return to seek a mandate.



This makes it difficult to understand the power anxiety that is driving Congress into making a series of blunders. It is hardly prudent to put a tax reform in motion, debate extensively in Parliament to make it "better" and more "suitable for the common man", and then wash hands off it during implementation to tap into the discontent caused by the disruption.

It is tough to believe that Congress mandarins were oblivious to the possibility that GST implementation blues are temporal, and when the disruption eventually settles the BJP will be more than happy to claim the sole credit for it. A few years down the line, the Congress might even be remembered as the party that disowned a major tax reform for electoral gains, for that is the nature of narratives.

