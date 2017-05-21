Rahul Gandhi capable of leading Congress, nation, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that party vice president Rahul Gandhi has "tremendous capability" and is perfectly capable of leading both the party and the nation.

Speaking at the Aaj Tak Editors Round-table, Scindia said: "Rahul Gandhi has tremendous capability, he has a deep core understanding of grassroot issues..."

He added: "I personally believe Rahul Gandhi is well equipped to lead this party and lead the nation. Just give him some time."

In response to a question on Scindia taking over as Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, replacing Mallikarjun Kharge, he said: "What fate has in store..., what strategy the party has, is something I am not privy to."

Recounting his experience in politics in the past 15 years, the Congress leader said: "I am a worker of the Congress party, I have always had that belief."

He did admit that his party required a new blueprint.

"We need to go back to the drawing board, there are a lot of good things we did in last ten years, but obviously not enough to regain trust of the people. We need to go back with a new blueprint," he said.

Scindia also said that unlike in the past, when a strong Centre built strong states, the situation has reversed.

"Earlier, you had a strong Centre which would build strong states. Now you need strong states to build a strong Centre. I think that is the recalibration of strategy that must take place in Congress," he said.