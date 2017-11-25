You are here:
Rahul Gandhi calls Hafiz Saeed's release 'hugplomacy failure' for Narendra Modi; BJP hits back

PoliticsIANSNov, 25 2017 16:20:31 IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his "failed hugplomacy" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, saying the Congress vice-president should stand with the country and not with the mastermind of the Mumbai massacre.

Accusing the Congress of showing sympathy with Pakistan, the BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said "Congress ka haath, Aatankivadiyon ke saath(Congress stands with the terrorists)" would be a more appropriate slogan for the Grand Old Party. "While Manmohan Singh's government treated Pakistan as a victim state and let it off lightly, Narendra Modi has succeeded in isolating and cornering Pakistan as 'terroristan' not just in the region but globally and in all international fora like the United Nations, G20 summit, BRICS, ASEAN, etc," Rao said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

He said that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly betrayed the country by pandering to anti-India elements. "The manner in which they questioned the surgical strikes against the terror launch pads across the LoC and the utterly disgraceful attacks against the army chief as a 'sadak ka goonda(street thug)' and Rahul Gandhi's joining the groups shouting "Bharat ki barbaadi" slogans are symptomatic of Congress party's support for anti-India sentiments.

"The statements of Congress leaders eulogising and praising Burhan Wani and their solidarity for separatists clearly show their sympathies for pro-Pakistan elements. It is a tragedy that a party which ruled India for six decades has compromised with the terrorist groups that have bled India for the sake of appeasing a minority vote bank. They have abused Hindu religion with terms like 'Hindu terror' and 'saffron terror' for appeasing minorities. In no other country, terror is politicised as the Congress sought to do in power," he said in a statement.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the prime minister and termed the latter's relationship with US president Donald Trump as failed "hugplomacy".

On Friday, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, accused of masterminding the 26/11 Mumbai massacre in 2008, was freed after 10 months of house arrest in Pakistan.

Earlier in November, the US Congress also passed a bill which dropped action against the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a condition for Pakistan to receive hundreds of millions of dollars.


Published Date: Nov 25, 2017 04:14 pm | Updated Date: Nov 25, 2017 04:20 pm


