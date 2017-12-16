You are here:
Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress chief: Arvind Kejriwal, Stalin turn well-wishers; Shehzad Poonawala observes 'black day'

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 16 2017 16:39:47 IST

Rahul Gandhi officially took charge as the president of Indian National Congress on Saturday, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi — who led the party for 19 years — to become the sixth person from his family to occupy the post.

Following his coronation, several politicians took to social media to convey their wishes.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Rahul the best for his "future endeavours".

Congratulating Rahul on behalf of DMK, party working president Stalin said that he was confident that the Gandhi scion will "fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the people".


While BJP MP Paresh Rawal wished a "successful tenure" for Rahul, veteran actor Kamal Haasan—who has been dropping hints of taking the political plunge — urged the him to "define" his position.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, too, hailed the new party president.

Meanwhile, BJP's national IT in-charge Amit Malviya took a dig at Congress' "recognition of merit".

The saffron party's spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also hit out at Rahul for criticising the ruling party during his first speech as the Congress president.

Continuing his anti-Rahul rant, Maharashtra Congress leader Shehzad Poonawala filled his entire timeline with tweets against the elevation of the "Shehzada" as the party president. His account also mentioned that he would observe Saturday as a 'black day'.

 

Poonawalla had earlier opposed Rahul's much-anticipated elevation from the post of Congress vice-president. Soon after writing to Rahul seeking an end to "dynasty politics", Maharashtra Congress and Poonawalla's family distanced themselves from his comments.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 04:39 pm | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017 04:39 pm



