Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress chief: Arvind Kejriwal, Stalin turn well-wishers; Shehzad Poonawala observes 'black day'

Rahul Gandhi officially took charge as the president of Indian National Congress on Saturday, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi — who led the party for 19 years — to become the sixth person from his family to occupy the post.

Following his coronation, several politicians took to social media to convey their wishes.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Rahul the best for his "future endeavours".

Congratulations Rahul ji for this big responsibility and our best wishes for all ur endeavours. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 16, 2017

Congratulating Rahul on behalf of DMK, party working president Stalin said that he was confident that the Gandhi scion will "fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the people".

I congratulate Thiru. Rahul Gandhi on his elevation as the President of INC, on behalf of DMK. Am confident that he will fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the people and restore the glory of Secularism, Socialism and Federalism. @OfficeOfRG — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 16, 2017

While BJP MP Paresh Rawal wished a "successful tenure" for Rahul, veteran actor Kamal Haasan—who has been dropping hints of taking the political plunge — urged the him to "define" his position.

Congratulations to Shri Rahul Gandhi for becoming a president of Cong party n wishing him a success ful tenure . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 16, 2017

Congratulations Mr. Rahul.G. Your seat does not define you but you can define your position. I have admired your elders. I am sure you would work and deserve my admiration too. All the strength to your shoulders. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 16, 2017

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, too, hailed the new party president.

A new era of value based politics begins when #RahulGandhi ji takes charge as the President of AICC.#CongressPresidentRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/1pN5zENlxs — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) December 16, 2017

Meanwhile, BJP's national IT in-charge Amit Malviya took a dig at Congress' "recognition of merit".

After 25 successive electoral defeats under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress party has decided to elevate him as their President. Quite a recognition of merit...

— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) December 16, 2017

The saffron party's spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also hit out at Rahul for criticising the ruling party during his first speech as the Congress president.

Manner in which he criticised BJP wasn't required, shows they're obsessed with fear of BJP. It is a 132-year-old party, so it's the same party responsible for division of country & subsequent divisions in sub-sections of society: Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP National Spox #RahulGandhipic.twitter.com/UnFPxL4hm6 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Continuing his anti-Rahul rant, Maharashtra Congress leader Shehzad Poonawala filled his entire timeline with tweets against the elevation of the "Shehzada" as the party president. His account also mentioned that he would observe Saturday as a 'black day'.

One who holds Limca World Record for Electoral Losses being crowned Shehzada of Congress! Rahul Gandhi should be mascot of BJP!Wherever he campaigns he ensures BJP victory! Exit polls (subject to 18thDec) show that too!I have met ECI officials-18th we start his dethroning! pic.twitter.com/eCnMb1Mvqt — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 16, 2017

While Darbaris celebrating at Congress HQ (like they must have for Aurangzeb) they should celebrate a little more for next Shehzada in 2027 also.. (once upon a time this party won us freedom- today it has become the slave of dynasty & the Family is now the party) Live on TimesNow pic.twitter.com/jBkxnZTfli — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 16, 2017

Poonawalla had earlier opposed Rahul's much-anticipated elevation from the post of Congress vice-president. Soon after writing to Rahul seeking an end to "dynasty politics", Maharashtra Congress and Poonawalla's family distanced themselves from his comments.

