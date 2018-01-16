Rahul Gandhi as Ram, Narendra Modi Raavan: FIR filed against Congress leader Rama Shankar Shukla over poster

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Congress leader Rama Shankar Shukla in relation to a poster depicting Congress president Rahul Gandhi as Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Raavan, according to media reports. The poster, which created a flutter of sorts in Amethi, appeared ahead of Rahul's two-day visit to the district.

The FIR was lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Surya Prakash Tiwari, ANI reported.

Poster seen in Amethi’s Gauriganj pic.twitter.com/mR3VnjpJeP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2018

In the poster, Rahul can be seen carrying a bow and an arrow, pointing towards Modi. The inscription mentions that Rahul is an incarnation of Lord Ram who will bring Ram Rajya by winning the general elections in 2019, defeating Modi, a Zee News report said.

On Monday, Rahul visited his parliamentary constituency of Amethi for the first time as Congress president, one month after he took over from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to the visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised the Congress chief to shun "negative politics", and instead focus on development. "See the plight of his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi nursed by four generations of Nehru-Gandhi family," he said, "My advise to Rahul is that he should focus more on politics of development."

Rahul is scheduled to hold a roadshow and a padyatra from Musafirkhana on Tuesday in an effort to reach out to the people of his constituency, News18 reported. Thereafter, he will move towards Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Mohanganj before finally going back to Lucknow.

With inputs from PTI