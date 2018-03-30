Rahul Gandhi appoints Ashok Gehlot as Congress general secretary in-charge of training, organisation; replaces Janardan Dwivedi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation and training, replacing Janardan Dwivedi who will be stepping down.

Gehlot was earlier general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat and has been replaced by Rajeev Satav.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has designated Ashok Gehlot as general secretary incharge, organisation and training, in place of Janardan Dwivedi, general secetary AICC," Dwivedi said in a statement.

The statement further states that a note from the Congress president says, "The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Janardan Dwivedi, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary."

Dwivedi has held the post for a few decades now.