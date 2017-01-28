Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to hold road show in Lucknow on Sunday

Lucknow: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav would jointly address a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday after which they will take out a road show, a minister said.

"The events would be to show we are coming together and display ourselves as a united force for the state assembly elections," Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesman Rajendra Chowdhary said.

The roadshow will begin from the GPO Park, near the Gandhi state, will go through the Mayfair roundabout to Lalbagh, Novelty roundabout and then weave its way to Qaiserbagh through Muslim dominated areas like Aminabad and old city.

The Gandhi scion and the National President of the Samajwadi Party will then go to Nakkhas, Chowk, Ghantaghar where the road show will conclude.

Adequate security arrangements are being made for the high-profile road show. This would be the first outing of the two leaders after the alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party was announced.

The Congress is contesting 105 seats while the ruling Samajwadi Party is contesting 298 seats. Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election, voting for which begins on 11 February and concludes on 8 March.