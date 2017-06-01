Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of diverting attention from GDP failure by 'manufacturing other issues’

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government for the decline in GDP growth and said it was manufacturing other issues to deflect

the country's attention from its failures.

"Falling GDP. Rising unemployment. Every other issue is manufactured to distract us from this fundamental failure," he tweeted.

He also tagged a news report that said the country had lost its tag of being the fastest growing economy in the world after the fourth quarter GDP growth declined to 6.1 percent.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had dubbed the decision to demonetise high currency notes as "legalised plunder and a monumental failure" and predicted a 2 percent fall in GDP.

Later, former finance minister P Chidambaram had also criticised the note ban and said it would lead to a fall in GDP growth.