Punjab minister asks Opposition to wait one year before judging Amarinder Singh govt

Nawanshahr: Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Sunday asked the political opponents to wait for at least a year before "passing a judgement" on the performance of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in the state.

The Forests, Printing and Stationary and Scheduled Caste/Backward Caste minister said this while addressing a Jor Mela gathering at Gunachaur, near Banga, here.

He reiterated that the government was committed to honouring all of its promises made in the run-up to February's state Assembly polls and added that the results of its policies would start showing from the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly itself.

Later, talking to reporters, Dharamsot said the 'shamlat' land of the panchayats would be used to increase the forest cover as well as to boost the income of the local bodies.

Replying to a question, he said though trees were being felled due to various development projects including widening of roads, the government was considering acquiring land adjacent to the main roads to increase the forest cover in the state.

Talking about the release of funds for the fees and scholarships of SC/BC students, the minister said he was "personally" taking up the issue with the Centre to ensure an early release of the same.

On AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira making a video of the unruly scenes in the Assembly, Dharamsot urged everyone to "maintain the sanctity of the House".