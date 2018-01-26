Punjab govt to implement farm debt waiver programme by November: Amarinder Singh

Patiala: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to the state's debt-ridden farmers not to commit suicide and said his government was committed to implementing the farm debt waiver programme by November.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day parade at the YPS Stadium in Patiala, the chief minister assured that each of the 10.25 lakh farmers covered under the debt waiver scheme will receive benefits by November.

The Congress government came to power in March 2017 and launched its restricted debt waiver scheme last month. It is under fire from protesting farmers and opposition parties for not implementing its pre-poll promise of a complete farm debt waiver.

Launching the benefits announced under the 'Mahatma Gandhi Sarbat Vikas Yojana', Amarinder said the programme's objective was to give the distressed sections the help they need, socially, economically and psychologically.

He said that two lakh people will start getting benefits under 20 different schemes of the government immediately.

Holding the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) responsible for ruining the state's economy, Amarinder said when his earlier government demitted office in 2007, the state's total debt burden was Rs 46,000 crore, which shot up to Rs 208,000 crore due to the misrule and ill-conceived policies of the earlier SAD-BJP government.