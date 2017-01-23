Punjab election 2017: Siblings contest each other, uncle against nephew

Chandigarh: As tickets did not come through to several hopefuls from the bigger parties, the high-octane 4 February Assembly polls in Punjab is slated to witness some interesting contests with siblings, uncle-nephew pitted against each other.

There are face off between candidates and their "own ones" on some seats in the state which is going to see three

— cornered contest involving Congress, SAD-BJP and new entrant AAP.

In Batala, a prominent industrial town of Punjab, Congress leader and sitting MLA Ashwani Sekhri is facing electoral challenge from his younger brother Inder Sekhri who has been fielded by Sucha Singh Chhotepur-led Apna Punjab Party (APP).

Inder raised banner of revolt after ticket was given to his brother and later he joined Apna Punjab Party to fight his own brother.

On Dera Baba Nanak seat, sitting Congress MLA and candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is facing opposition from his nephew Deepinder Singh Randhawa who is also contesting on APP ticket.

Deepinder is son of Sukhjinder's brother Inderjit Singh Randhawa.

Inderjit, who was a permanent invitee to the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), had resigned the party allegedly because his son was denied the ticket.

Deepinder, who was the secretary of Punjab Youth Congress, was "unhappy" with the party's decision of allot ticket to his uncle Sukhjinder.

Randwahas are well known and politically influential family in the area. Sukhjinder's father late Santok Singh Randhawa was elected MLA for three terms.

In Muslim-dominated Malerkotla, two-time MLA and Congress candidate Razia Sultana is facing her brother and AAP candidate Arshad Dali, among others.

On Nawanshahr seat, AAP candidate Charanjit Singh Channi is up against his nephew and Congress candidate Angad Saini. Angad is one of Congress MLA Guriqbal Kaur.

AAP candidate Aman Arora who is contesting Sunam seat is facing his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa. Deepa resigned from Congress is in the fray as an Independent candidate.