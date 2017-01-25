Punjab Election 2017: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in the state for three days from Friday

Chandigarh: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will campaign for party candidates in some of the key constituencies in poll-bound Punjab from Friday.

Congress will go on a mega offensive against the Badals and state minister Bikram Singh Majithia, with Rahul Gandhi, along with the party's state unit chief Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, ready to take on the Akali leaders on their home turfs, a party release said on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Punjab on a three-day visit, the highlights of which will be joint public rallies with Amarinder and Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi.

"Rahul's tour will raise Congress' campaign pitch in Punjab, where the public mood is clearly in favour of the party," the release said.

While Amarinder is taking on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi Assembly constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting Jalalabad seat. Majitha is the battleground for the Badals's kin and close associate Bikram Singh Majithia.

"Rahul Gandhi's campaign will scale up Congress' offensive in all these three assembly segments and will further strengthen the wave in the party's favour in the state," it said.

Besides these three key assembly constituencies, Rahul will also campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majthia, on January 27 the first day of his visit, followed by Jalalabad, Budhlada and Dhuri on January 28, when he will also meet industrialists in Ludhiana.

January 29 has been scheduled for his public meetings in Gidderbaha and Lambi.

Other senior Congress leaders are already in Punjab to support the party's campaign in the state.