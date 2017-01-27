Punjab Election 2017 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh to address rally in Amritsar and take on Badals

Punjab goes to polls on 4 February and this will be the final stretch of campaigning. Pulling out their big guns, the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have crucial rallies on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hit campaign rallies from Friday and address the Punjab populace.

Rahul will campaign for party candidates in some of the key constituencies in the poll-bound state from Friday. Congress will go on a mega offensive against the Badals and state minister Bikram Singh Majithia, with Rahul, along with the party's state unit chief Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, ready to take on the Akali leaders on their home turfs, a party release had said earlier.

Rahul will arrive in Punjab on a three-day visit, the highlights of which will be joint public rallies with Amarinder and Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi. On Friday, Rahul will address a rally in Amritsar and Majitha. "Rahul's tour will raise Congress' campaign pitch in Punjab, where the public mood is clearly in favour of the party," the release said.

While Amarinder is taking on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi Assembly constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting Jalalabad seat. Majitha is the battleground for the Badals's kin and close associate Bikram Singh Majithia.

"Rahul's campaign will scale up Congress' offensive in all these three assembly segments and will further strengthen the wave in the party's favour in the state," it said. Besides these three key assembly constituencies, Rahul will also campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majthia, on 27 January the first day of his visit, followed by Jalalabad, Budhlada and Dhuri on January 28, when he will also meet industrialists in Ludhiana.

29 January has been scheduled for his public meetings in Gidderbaha and Lambi. Other senior Congress leaders are already in Punjab to support the party's campaign in the state.

With inputs from PTI