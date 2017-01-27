Punjab Election 2017: Narendra Modi hits campaign trail for BJP-SAD alliance in Jalandhar

With the upcoming state Assembly election drawing closer in the northwestern state of Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to heat up poll campaigning in the northwester state with its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to take the stage in Jalandhar on Friday.

Modi will be campaigning for candidates from BJP and its alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) across the state over the next few days starting from the PAP Ground in Jalandhar, Punjab, reports said.

Joining Modi on the campaign trail in Punjab (though most likely separately) will be party president Amit Shah, finance minister Arun Jaitley, and other senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

According to a Times of Indiareport the BJP campaigners are likely to highlight the achievements of the central government, and how it has remained "untainted in two-and-a-half years contrary to the UPA dispensation which witnessed several scams".

In fact, the Punjab branch of the party has already began pushing some of the popular policies and schemes of the Narendra Modi government.

Modi government approves new Rural Housing scheme - interest subsidy of 3% on loans up to Rs 2 lakh for rural households. pic.twitter.com/JBkOVJIuIC — BJP (@BJP4India) January 25, 2017

With the state Assembly election in Punjab turning into a triangular contest between SAD-BJP alliance, INC and AAP which is also making its state assembly debut in the state, and anti-Badal sentiment rising in the state, the BJP is likely to face a tough competition. But more than COngress, it seems BJP-SAD alliance is seeing the Arvind Kejriwal-led SAD as its toughest competition. If its social media posts are anything to go by, the party has been claiming to have fulfilled or in the process of fulfilling several of the poll promises of AAP as something already done. Here are few samples:

Apart from Modi and other senior BJP leaders, Friday will also see Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Kejriwal campaigning for their respective parties on Friday.

While Gandhi will address a rally in Amritsar with INC chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh, whereas, Kejriwal will be holding a roadshow in Patiala at noon, reports said.

The BJP is contesting the election with Parkash Singh Badal as the chief ministerial candidate.