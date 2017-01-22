Punjab election 2017: Congress asks Kejriwal to explain source of 'foreign funds'

Chandigarh: On Sunday, the Congress claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party was receiving funds from abroad in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls and asked party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to explain the source of such funds.

It also accused one of the AAP MLAs of sharing stage with "separatists and terror elements" in London.

"The AAP does not have any dearth of money. They are being funded from abroad. Who are these people who are supporting them," asked senior Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma while addressing the media.

"Kejriwal should explain to the people of Punjab about the foreign funds his party is receiving for the upcoming Assembly polls," he said.

Without naming anyone, Sharma alleged that an AAP MLA had gone to London where he shared stage with "terror

elements".

"One of Kejriwal's MLAs addressed a gathering in London while separatists and terror elements were seen standing on the dais. Kejriwal should take action against him but he is silent," he said.

"What he (the AAP MLA) said outside India, you (media) should find out. He met those separatists and terror elements who have ruined Punjab. Who did he meet in London and Canada? Whose money is flowing into Punjab...there should be an inquiry into it because such a huge amount usually does not come, chartered planes (with NRIs) do not come," Sharma added.

A few days back, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also claimed that AAP was being funded by "foreign-based terrorist organisations".

Sharma further alleged that both the ruling allies in Punjab, the SAD and the BJP, were "using the maximum amount of black money" for the upcoming election.

Lambasting the Delhi Chief Minister for his "failure to honour the promises made to the people", he said, "The people of Delhi are demanding answers for those promises. The AAP government is the most corrupt government Delhi has ever had. One-third of his (Kejriwal's) people are in Jail. His government is being run from Tihar jail."

Alleging that AAP had failed to fulfil "even a single promise" made to the people of Delhi, Sharma said the fact that Kejriwal was bringing people from outside to manage his party's poll campaign in Punjab clearly showed that he did not trust the people of the state.

Regarding the AAP leader's letter to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer seeking withdrawal of his security, Sharma took a swipe at Kejriwal by asking him why did he take the security cover in Delhi and alleged that he was trying to "befool" the people of Punjab.